Can you charge the Pixel Watch 3 with the Watch 2 cable?

Google has officially launched the third generation of its powerful smartwatch lineup. The Pixel Watch 3 not only packs new specs and features, it also introduces a second case size to the lineup, and we’re lovin’ it (sung to the tune of the McDonald’s jingle). But what does the two-prong redesign mean for charger compatibility?

Charger compatibility

Whether you’re unpacking a 41mm Pixel Watch 3 or the attractive 45mm model, the first thing you’re likely to do is throw your new device on its charger. If you already have a Pixel Watch 2 charger handy, you may be wondering if the devices are compatible. The answer is a resounding “Yes.” After testing both models on the older charger and the Pixel Watch 2 on the new chargers, it’s safe to say all are interchangeable.

Both generations of charging pucks feature magnetic pins that will align with any of the three devices. The Pixel Watch 1 charger, however, does not feature the same construction and cannot be used with newer models. The Watch 2 and Watch 3 chargers also boast fast-charging capabilities to help users alleviate power concerns. Fast charging allows you to spend more time with your device on your wrist rather than with your charger.

Pixel Watch 3 battery specs Given its varying case sizes, the exact specs you can expect on your Pixel Watch 3 depend on which model you buy. However, both the 41mm and 45mm devices claim up to 24 hours of use between charges and up to 36 hours of use with Power Saver mode.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) Battery size

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) 306mAh

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) 420mAh

Battery claim

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) Up to 24 hours with always-on display

Up to 36 hours with Battery Saver mode

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) Up to 24 hours with always-on display

Up to 36 hours with Battery Saver mode

Power supply

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) USB-C Fast charging cable

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) USB-C Fast charging cable

Charging speeds

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) About 24 minutes to 50%

About 35 minutes to 80%

About to 60 minutes to 100%

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) About 28 minutes to 50%

About 50 minutes to 80%

About to 80 minutes to 100%



