Did you just get yourself a Google Pixel Watch 3? The stock bands are nice, but we know many of you are wondering how much you can personalize these accessories to make your smartwatch look truly yours. You’re probably also wondering: do the Pixel Watch 2 bands fit the Pixel Watch 3? Let’s tell you all the Pixel Watch 3 band size details you need to know.

Do the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 bands fit the Pixel Watch 3? Some Pixel Watch bands can be used interchangeably between different generations of the series, while others can’t. For example, the 41mm versions of the Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Watch 3 can use the same bands, save for a couple of exceptions. The Metal Slim and Metal Mesh bands will not fit the first-generation Pixel Watch. Otherwise, all three use the same 20mm Pixel Watch 3 band size.

Of course, bands aren’t compatible with previous-gen Pixel Watches if you get the 45mm Google Pixel Watch 3. This is a new size, with larger bands that won’t fit either the Pixel Watch or the Pixel Watch 2.

Does the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 use different bands? Yes, the larger 45mm Google Pixel Watch 3 uses different bands than all the other 41mm models. They are larger, and you can’t use them interchangeably with the smaller models.

Can I use non-Google Pixel Watch bands? There are third-party Pixel Watch bands. You aren’t limited to the ones Google makes.

Are Pixel Watch bands water-resistant? Some Pixel Watch bands are water-resistant, but not all. You will have to check the specifications to see if the band you want is safe to take into the water. If you want to play it safe, the most resilient bands are likely the Pixel Watch Active Bands.

