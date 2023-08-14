Pixel Watch 2 swings by FCC, revealing strap choices

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Pixel Watch 2 was spotted in FCC listings, revealing its strap options and band support.

The reports indicate that Google has a new slim metal strap as an option for the Watch 2.

Further, the connectivity bands of the Watch 2 have also been revealed.

We’re eagerly awaiting the launch of the Pixel Watch 2, especially since its predecessor invited mixed reviews. There’s plenty that we hope Google fixes on the new one, which could help it gain a coveted spot in our recommendations for the best smartwatches. We’ve now learned a little more about the upcoming smartwatch as it has swung by the FCC for its certification, revealing some strap choices and corroborating its LTE connectivity option.

As per a report from 9to5Google, the Pixel Watch 2 arrived at FCC in three models: G4TSL, GC3G8, and GD2WG. The first is the standard Bluetooth and Wi-Fi variant of the smartwatch, but it has been tested with four different strap options. These are a plastic active strap, a metal mesh strap, a metal link strap, and a metal slim strap.

Of these, the metal slim strap is a new one we’ve not uncovered before. As the name implies, it could be a lighter version of current link bands. The metal mesh band was previously announced for the Pixel Watch, but it never went on sale, so it could return with the Watch 2.

The GC3G8 model of the Pixel Watch 2 supports LTE Band 5 and 7. The GD2WG model of the Pixel Watch 2 supports LTE Band 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17, 25, 26, 66, and 71. The report speculates that this will likely be the cellular model slated for the US market.

We’ve previously highlighted the presence of UWB on the Pixel Watch 2. But the FCC listing does not mention the presence of UWB, which is strange. If the hardware is present, FCC and other regulatory reports usually list it as it goes into testing.

We’ll keep an eye out to see if it gets listed in future reports. The smartwatch is expected to launch alongside the Pixel 8 series in October.

