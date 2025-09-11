Google's latest Apple burn lands a day after iPhone 17 launch, but not with full heat

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has dropped a new “Best Phones Forever” ad a day after the iPhone 17 launch.

The spot shows a Pixel boasting Gemini’s AI video generation capabilities and mocking the iPhone’s lack of an equivalent feature.

The ad isn’t Google’s strongest burn yet, but it’s a playful reminder of Pixel’s AI edge over Apple’s flagships.

Apple just unveiled the iPhone 17 series, and Google is wasting no time pouncing on it. The company has released a new “Best Phones Forever” ad in an attempt to burn Apple. In this ongoing series, a smug Pixel banters with a clueless iPhone, only to show off a feature the iPhone still doesn’t have. However, this new ad, titled “Generation Gap,” doesn’t quite land with the same bite as Google’s previous entries.

The ad shows an iPhone trying to teach chickens how to sing, only to be schooled by the Pixel, which reveals it created that and another video of turtles working in an office with Gemini. This is followed by a reminder that the Pro Pixel 10 models come with a year of Google AI Pro free, something Apple can’t match because, well, Siri is nowhere close to Gemini.

That said, it’s certainly not Google’s sharpest jab yet. With the iPhone 17 series finally catching up on long-missing features Android has had for ages, the company could have swung harder. It could have at least shown an iPhone 17 in the ad instead of the older model.

All said, it’s still a lighthearted poke that doubles up as a flex for Pixel’s AI perks — worth a quick watch, if only for the singing chickens and turtles running a “shell company.”

