All the Google Pixel 10 Pro models come with this $200 perk

TL;DR The Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold come with a free year of Google AI Pro worth $200.

The regular Pixel 10 includes six months of the Google One 2TB storage plan, worth about $60.

Google AI Pro perks include Veo 3 Fast video generation, more NotebookLM access, Gemini 2.5 Pro, and 2TB of storage.

A couple of weeks back, we spotted that Pixel 10 buyers might score a free helping of Google’s AI Pro plan. Now it’s official: Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold owners will get a full year of Google AI Pro at no extra cost. However, the regular Pixel 10 misses out on this perk, and instead, it gets six months of the Google One 2TB plan.

Google AI Pro unlocks some of the company’s best AI tricks, including Veo 3 Fast, the video generator that lets subscribers create three 720p clips daily, and expanded use of NotebookLM, which is a bit of a favorite at Android Authority. You also get Gemini’s most capable 2.5 Pro model, AI tools in Gmail and Docs, and 2TB of cloud storage for Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

Normally, the plan costs $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year, so the Pro models are effectively packing in a $200 freebie. It isn’t quite the top-tier AI Ultra plan, which would run you a whopping $250 per month, but it’s better than nothing and should be more than enough for most people.

The Pixel 10’s six-month Google One 2TB plan is a more modest bonus. It covers the storage side of things and some other premium features, but you don’t get the extra AI tools. The plan is worth about $60 in total.

Google took a similar approach with last year’s Pixel 9 lineup, giving Pro buyers a year of AI Pro. It’s unlikely to be a deal breaker for most people deciding between models this year, but for anyone eager to dive into Google’s newest AI tools, it’s a handy sweetener right out of the box.

Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 Very promising battery specs • 6.3-inch display • Loaded with Google AI features MSRP: $799.00 Baseline excellence. The Google Pixel 10 is the 6.3-inch base model of the in-house Android phones from Google. With plenty of high-speed storage options, a good amount of RAM, and the all-new Tensor G5 processor, it should blow through your mobile computing tasks with ease. A triple camera system includes standalone ultrawide and telephoto lenses, and a 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $100.00

Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro Top-tier specs with small display • Satellite SOS • Powerful AI tools • Bright display MSRP: $999.00 More power in the smaller form-factor The Google Pixel 10 Pro marks a new trend. As the medium model in the Pixel 10 line, it offers top-tier specifications with the smaller 6.3-inch display. Diverging from previous Pixel series' trend of the medium phone being a large display with low-tier specs. We're excited for the Tensor G5 chipset, high-resolution display, UFS 4.0 storage options, big 16GB of RAM, and the AI-powered triple camera setup with 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $200.00

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Biggest non-folding Pixel phone • Best specs and AI features MSRP: $1,199.00 Ultimate power from the Pixel 10 line The most powerful option from the Pixel 10 line is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. With a 6.8-inch display, Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, UFS 4.0 storage options, a powerful triple camera setup, and a battery in excess of 5,000mAh, you should be able to power through any task in your day. See price at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Top-tier specs • IP68 rating • 6.4-inch outer and 8-inch inner displays MSRP: $1,799.00 Thinner, more powerful, and a bigger display The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold combines a 6.4-inch front display with a folding 8-inch inner panel for two capable viewing experiences. With the Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, and lots of UFS 4.0 storage options, it matches the Pixel 10 Pro XL in terms of specifications and performance. The folding phone also offers a triple camera setup, plenty of powerful AI features, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 See price at Amazon

