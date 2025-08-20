Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
All the Google Pixel 10 Pro models come with this $200 perk
2 hours ago
- The Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold come with a free year of Google AI Pro worth $200.
- The regular Pixel 10 includes six months of the Google One 2TB storage plan, worth about $60.
- Google AI Pro perks include Veo 3 Fast video generation, more NotebookLM access, Gemini 2.5 Pro, and 2TB of storage.
A couple of weeks back, we spotted that Pixel 10 buyers might score a free helping of Google’s AI Pro plan. Now it’s official: Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold owners will get a full year of Google AI Pro at no extra cost. However, the regular Pixel 10 misses out on this perk, and instead, it gets six months of the Google One 2TB plan.
Google AI Pro unlocks some of the company’s best AI tricks, including Veo 3 Fast, the video generator that lets subscribers create three 720p clips daily, and expanded use of NotebookLM, which is a bit of a favorite at Android Authority. You also get Gemini’s most capable 2.5 Pro model, AI tools in Gmail and Docs, and 2TB of cloud storage for Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail.
Normally, the plan costs $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year, so the Pro models are effectively packing in a $200 freebie. It isn’t quite the top-tier AI Ultra plan, which would run you a whopping $250 per month, but it’s better than nothing and should be more than enough for most people.
The Pixel 10’s six-month Google One 2TB plan is a more modest bonus. It covers the storage side of things and some other premium features, but you don’t get the extra AI tools. The plan is worth about $60 in total.
Google took a similar approach with last year’s Pixel 9 lineup, giving Pro buyers a year of AI Pro. It’s unlikely to be a deal breaker for most people deciding between models this year, but for anyone eager to dive into Google’s newest AI tools, it’s a handy sweetener right out of the box.
