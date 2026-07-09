Poll shows the sheer extent of slow Pixel charging problems

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

It’s been a bad few weeks for Pixel phones. After Google issued an update in May to address various charging issues affecting multiple devices, many, many Pixel users haven’t noticed any improvement. Instead, we’ve seen a spate of online posts highlighting that the problem has actually grown much worse.

Perhaps the issues are exacerbated by the much warmer-than-usual summer temperatures across the US and Europe in the past few weeks? Perhaps it’s a hardware blight? Or maybe it’s just a case of frequency illusion? Either way, it appears that slow charging and overheating are the main bugbears of Pixel phones right now, and we wanted to hear from our readers about their experience.

In a recent poll, we asked if they’re still battling with slow Pixel charging, and the results are telling.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Over 60% of respondents are still experiencing charging issues, in fact, “slower than ever” charging, even after Google’s numerous patches. That’s three in every five Pixel owners who encounter these issues, suggesting how widespread the problem is.

Three in every five respondents suggest that the slow Pixel charging problem is a big issue.

The comments back up the numbers, too. Reader gallingtonnick writes: My pixel was overheating like mad around May (not sure what update number it was) once it updated a week or so later, it quit with the overheating but now it takes forever to charge. All of my chargers would give me the “fast charging” but now I dont receive those messages even with the same chargers. PIXEL 9 PRO. jr.jennings, who owns one of Google’s lower-rung devices, notes a similar experience. Yes! I was confused for the last week or so as to why my charger no longer triggers Fast Charging on my Pixel 9A. It used to. I’ve had to switch to a different charger. Glad to see it’s not just me. Several other readers weighed in with their slow-charging experiences, too, and, more telling, they own various Pixel devices.

Not everyone noticed a problem, though. 17% of respondents say their Pixel’s charging is “not too fast, but not too slow,” while 18.6% haven’t noticed any issues with powering up their devices. Do you own a Pixel? Are you grappling with any Pixel charging issues? Let us know in the comments.

Follow