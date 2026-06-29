Poll: Is your Pixel charging slower than it used to?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Google Pixel’s slower speeds are among the biggest deterrents for potential buyers and for us reviewers alike. Even though Google isn’t far behind competitors such as Apple and Samsung in charging speeds (we wouldn’t call the others specifically fast either), Pixel devices are known to throttle easily under heat, which also affects charging speeds. With a sweltering heatwave gripping much of Europe, the UK, and the eastern and midwestern US, the issue is about to get even more bothersome.

Even without the heatwave, though, many Pixel owners are reporting unusually slow charging speeds on their Pixel devices. A few reports and comments on Reddit and Google support pages indicate that certain users’ Pixel phones have had trouble hitting fast charging speeds. Devices impacted by the slowdown include the new Pixel 10 and Pixel 9 series.

Since the number of reports isn’t too many — and they’re sporadic in terms of timing — we want to ask our readers whether they’re experiencing a similar issue.

Does your Google Pixel charge slowly, especially after a recent update? 87 votes Yes, it's slower than ever 51 % It's not too fast, but not too slow 16 % I don't have any issues 28 % That's why I don't have a Pixel 5 % Anything else (comment below) 1 %

Although the exact reason for these slower charging speeds on the Pixel isn’t immediately clear, some users say they can feel the charging speeds crawling, especially after a recent update. If it’s true, it’s unfortunate because Google specifically patched charging issues in its May update for Pixels, addressing slower charging by 75–80%.

However, users don’t particularly complain about slower charging at a specific battery percentage, so we can’t reliably associate the problem with the patch either. More importantly, the patch was delivered to undo a feature-not-a-bug that Google had implemented to ensure battery longevity.

Furthermore, since some of these reports predate the stable Android 17 release for Pixel devices, we can’t pin the issue on it either.

If you’re suffering from slower than usual charging on your Pixel, we would like to hear from you, both in the form of a vote in the poll above and any specific conditions that slow it down for you. While you do, please ensure mentioning the version of Android or the build your Pixel is currently running.

In the meantime, we’re reaching out to Google for its comments and will let you know once we have an update.

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