May 2026's Pixel update is here to fix charging speeds and camera app freezes

We’re five days into the month of May and it looks like Google is ready to release the latest Pixel software update. This month’s update is rolling out to all supported Pixel phones running Android 16, which includes the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9 series, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10 series, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold. The build number CP1A.260505.005 is used across all eligible devices.