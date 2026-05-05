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May 2026's Pixel update is here to fix charging speeds and camera app freezes
1 hour ago
- Google has started rolling out the May 2026 software update.
- The update offers fixes for several bugs, including charging and camera issues.
- The update is available for the Pixel 7a and above and the Pixel Tablet.
- May’s patch contains a bootloader update that prevents the Pixel 10 series from rolling back to previous Android 16 builds.
We’re five days into the month of May and it looks like Google is ready to release the latest Pixel software update. This month’s update is rolling out to all supported Pixel phones running Android 16, which includes the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9 series, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10 series, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold. The build number CP1A.260505.005 is used across all eligible devices.
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The May 2026 update contains fixes and improvements for several known issues. This includes:
Battery and charging
- Fix for slow wireless charging speeds when the battery level is between 75% and 80% in certain conditions*[1]
Camera
- Fix for an issue where the camera app could freeze while recording video and adjusting the zoom level*[4]
Display and graphics
- Fix for an issue that caused a persistent flickering white dot or visual noise to appear at the top of the display in certain conditions*[3]
- Fix for an issue that could intermittently cause the screen to appear fuzzy, frozen, or display noise lines*[2]
Framework
- Fix for an issue where the keyboard or input screen could appear frozen or incorrectly positioned in some apps under certain conditions*[1]
Device applicability
*[1] Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10a
*[2] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL
*[3] Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL
*[4] Pixel 10
There’s also a warning tacked on this month’s update. Over on the developer’s site, where you can flash the factory images, Google mentions:
The May 2026 update for Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL and 10 Pro Fold devices contains a bootloader update that increments the anti-roll back version for the bootloader. This prevents the device from rolling back to previous vulnerable versions of the bootloader. After flashing the May 2026 update on these devices you won’t be able to flash and boot older Android 16 builds.
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