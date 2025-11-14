PSA: Here's why your Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 didn't get Google's monthly update this November

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The November Pixel update doesn’t list the Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 series because those devices already received all necessary fixes with the September patch.

Google’s Pixel Update Bulletin confirms there are no new security patches for Pixel phones in this update, so no additional update was needed this month.

The November Pixel Feature Drop still applies to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 phones, so they aren’t missing out on any new features.

Google rolled out the November Pixel update earlier this week, right alongside the latest Pixel Drop. The update brought new improvements and bug fixes to the Pixel 7a and above. Naturally, users quickly noticed that the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro were missing from the list of devices receiving Google’s monthly bug-fix update. Folks also speculated that Google is dropping monthly updates for the phones in favor of quarterly patches. It doesn’t help that Google does not provide a public list that definitively separates Pixel phones into monthly and quarterly update groups like Samsung. However, it looks like the reason the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 flagships were not included in the November update list was in front of us all along.

If you own one of these phones, don’t panic. Turns out, you’re not actually missing anything.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to Google’s Pixel Update Bulletin, any Pixel devices running security patch levels of September 5, 2025, and later have already received all the fixes included in both the November 2025 Pixel update and the November 2025 Android Security Bulletin. In simpler terms, Google didn’t skip your phone; it just didn’t need any additional fixes this month.

Google even explicitly notes, “There are no new Pixel security patches in the November 2025 Pixel Update Bulletin.” So it’s not that Google missed updating the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 7, and 7 Pro; it’s that there may have been nothing left to patch for these models this month.

Meanwhile, the November Pixel Feature Drop still applies to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series. That means you’re getting all the new features rolling out with this update, even without a fresh security patch attached.

So yes, your Pixel is up to date, and no, Google hasn’t left you behind.

Follow