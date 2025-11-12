Pixel's November security update brings bug fixes for camera, battery, and emergency calling

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out multiple bug fixes and improvements to Pixel phones with the November 2025 security update.

The update is now available for all supported Pixel models, from the Pixel 7a up to the latest Pixel 10 series.

It could take a few days for the update to reach your phone, depending on your region and carrier.

Google has started rolling out the November 2025 security update for Pixel devices running Android 16. The update is available for all supported Pixel models, from the Pixel 7a up to the latest Pixel 10 series, with rollout continuing over the next week, depending on your carrier and region.

While all the major feature additions are being introduced with the November Pixel Drop, this security update is also part of the new software and focuses on stability improvements and bug fixes across key areas, including battery performance, camera quality, and emergency calling.

What’s new in the November 2025 Pixel security update

The latest Pixel security patch improves charging and battery efficiency across a wide range of Pixel phones, addressing general usage issues that affected performance on some devices. Google has also fixed a camera bug that caused rainbow-like color artifacts when using the ultrawide and telephoto lenses in specific conditions.

Additionally, the update resolves a webcam mode malfunction affecting connected devices and a bug that sometimes prevents apps from loading properly. There’s also a fix for emergency calling instability, ensuring more reliable performance in critical situations.

Changelog Audio Fixed an issue causing occasional system instability and performance slowdowns in certain conditions. Battery & Charging General improvements for charging and battery usage. Camera Fixed an issue where photos captured with ultra-wide or telephoto lenses showed rainbow-like color patterns under certain conditions. Framework Fixed an issue that prevented some apps from loading in specific scenarios.

Fixed an issue where webcam mode did not function properly with connected devices. Telephony Fixed instability and intermittent problems with emergency calling functionality under certain conditions.

Supported devices and build numbers Global Pixel 7a: BP3A.251105.015

Pixel Tablet: BP3A.251105.013.A1

Pixel Fold: BP3A.251105.015

Pixel 8 / 8 Pro / 8a / 9 / 9 Pro / 9 Pro XL / 9 Pro Fold / 9a: BP3A.251105.015

Pixel 10 / 10 Pro / 10 Pro XL / 10 Pro Fold: BD3A.251105.010.E1 Japan Pixel 9a: BP3A.251105.015.J1

Pixel 10 / 10 Pro / 10 Pro XL / 10 Pro Fold: BD3A.251105.010.F1

Japan (SoftBank, Y!mobile)

Pixel 9a: BP3A.251105.015.J1

Pixel 10 / 10 Pro / 10 Pro XL / 10 Pro Fold: BD3A.251105.010.J3 As always, Google says the update will roll out in phases over the next few weeks. You’ll receive a notification when it becomes available for their device. Alternatively, you can head to Settings > System > Software Updates to check for the new builds.

Interestingly, the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro are not receiving the November update yet, and it’s unclear why that’s the case.

For full details of the security patches included in this update, please refer to the Pixel Security Bulletin.

