This essential feature is missing from Pixel Launcher, and I'm tired of it

I often spend hours delicately tweaking my home screen, hand-picking each element and determining their best placement to ensure my device is perfect for my needs. This I do across all devices and launchers, even with Pixel Launcher. This makes the need to backup my various layouts especially important.

While I’ve previously written about how Pixel Launcher’s focus on minimalism has reduced distractions and improved my workflow on my Pixel 8, the default Google home experience still feels unfinished. It lacks several simple yet integral features that mature third-party Android launchers have offered for years, including a dedicated backup and restore feature.

Why backing up Android launcher layouts is important

Personalization is crucial, as the default Pixel Launcher layout won’t suit everyone. My layout of icons and widgets is particular to my needs, and it’s critical to be able to record and replicate this system easily.

As I mentioned in the introduction, I frequently tinker with my home screen, considering various implementations of icons and widgets. I enjoy trying fresh layouts, pushing the boundaries of my comfort, and noting what works and what doesn’t. This exploration is part of my job, and I often change layouts. As a rule of thumb, saving the current design is always best before moving on to the next one. This provides peace of mind and lets me return to zero quickly and easily.

Whether you save your favorite layout for safekeeping, or create multiple layouts to experiment, it's important to return to zero when needed.

Every mature Android launcher I’ve used includes a standalone backup system. These backups are saved as configuration files, containing settings, icon and widget placements, item spacing, and other details crucial to a personalized home screen.

Importantly, this standalone file empowers users. They can store it on a cloud service, home server, second phone, or share it with friends. Nova Launcher, for instance, lets me save multiple layout files, allowing me to tinker freely and revert to the previous state whenever I need. Users can even share their layouts, which gives the launcher a greater sense of community. All that’s required is the file itself and any other third-party data it may need (such as a custom icon pack or widgets). However, if you wade through Pixel Launcher’s relatively shallow settings, it currently offers no way of creating a standalone layout backup file.

Much like during a particularly adventurous Skyrim playthrough, I prefer having multiple save files on hand if I change something I can’t fix or choose a previous state. With a backup file, I can restore my last design. This isn’t an option with Google’s home app.

Your Pixel Launcher layout is safe, but Google has the key

At this point, I do want to highlight that Pixel Launcher data is saved, but only through Google’s broader device backup system. Head to Settings > System > Backup, tap Back up now, and your data will be mirrored to your Google account. While I appreciate that this data is included, there are problems with this implementation.

When the launcher data becomes a part of my phone’s overall backup, extracting a separate launcher layout file becomes practically impossible. This design makes it far more challenging to reapply a launcher layout. Additionally, what happens if I lose access to my account? Independent of my Google address, a separate backup file would mitigate access or data loss issues.

A separate Pixel Launcher backup system wouldn't undermine Google's focus on simplicity but it would give users more control.

Google fails to communicate whether or how a user’s home screen layout is included in its backups. There’s no documentation within the settings app or on its various help pages online.

I understand why Google prefers bundling all of its device backup data together. For those upgrading Pixel devices, reapplying the layout is as simple as logging in and restoring the rest of the device. That’s brilliant, especially for users who are not as technically inclined. However, a separate backup facility for Pixel Launcher layouts does nothing to diminish this system’s ease of use. It just gives users more control.

Forget power users, the general public would benefit massively

Consider the benefits for less tech-savvy users, too. Imagine if one of my parents accidentally deleted an entire launcher screen that houses their essential apps. They can barely remember the layout, so I couldn’t possibly help them replicate it. A simple layout backup would solve this problem in a heartbeat.

Yes, those users craving more control could easily switch to a third-party launcher, but I don’t consider this a solution. These users would miss out on Pixel Launcher’s myriad positives and slick operation. Moreover, third-party launchers still feel terrible on Pixels. They continue to stutter around on my Pixel 8 despite Google’s attempts to fix the animation problems. These issues continue to push me towards Pixel Launcher on Pixel hardware despite its numerous shortcomings.

I could easily switch to a third-party launcher, but this isn't a solution, especially given these home apps' problems on Pixel hardware.

I could also take a screenshot, as many users online seem to believe is a solution. But this workaround still means I must manually rebuild my layout based on images rather than automatically apply it through a file. The latter is far less likely to make an error than I am.

Ultimately, the lack of a dedicated backup system is just one problem in a broader set of Pixel Launcher issues, but I believe it’s one of the easiest to fix. It would benefit power users who push the limits of their phones’ designs and those who wouldn’t even know it’s all that important until they require it. I think it’s high time that Google seriously considers plugging this gap.