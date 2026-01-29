Pixel users rejoice: January 2026 update is finally reaching your phones

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR After weeks of delay, users report receiving the January 2026 update on Pixel devices.

The update for the Pixel 10 Pro is 3.3GB in size.

Many reports also suggest that the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi issues may have been patched.

Google is terribly late at delivering the latest January update to supported Pixel devices. While the update was initially rolled out on January 12, many users reported not receiving it until earlier this week. More than a thousand Android Authority readers also corroborated this in a recent survey. Thankfully, it appears Google may have finally ironed out what was causing the delay.

We’re seeing new reports from multiple Pixel owners on Reddit confirming they finally received the January update. Reddit user Different_Dinner8195 recently posted in the Google Pixel subreddit, declaring they were finally able to download and install the update on their Pixel 10 Pro. As with many others who reported this earlier, the January update first appeared for the user but then disappeared mysteriously, leaving folks wondering whether Google pulled the update. It was only recently that the update resurfaced, allowing them to finally install it — just in time for the February update.

Several users replying to the original post confirmed they had finally received the update. Interestingly, one user, thewunderbar, reports seeing the update despite already installing the January update. Meanwhile, our readers, including ian.oulton25, also concurred to receiving the update after several days of waiting.

The update, which is now rolling out, weighs in at a whopping 3.3GB for the Pixel 10 Pro, according to the users who now have it. Notably, while users previously complained about Bluetooth and Wi-Fi issues after updating to the January update. Those don’t appear for the folks, including the OP, who have updated their devices to the recent build, suggesting they might have been patched for people now receiving the update. We hope that’s the case with the broader pool of people who get the update.

It’s difficult to determine whether the update has been rolling out slowly since its official release, or whether Google first pulled it and then reseeded it. We had reached out to Google for a comment, but did not receive a response on the matter.

Regardless, we hope your Pixel device is now updated to the latest build. If you’re still waiting eagerly and don’t see an update on your phone, you can download the latest build from Google’s factory images repository and flash it manually onto your phone. While the process is simple, we suggest you proceed with caution and ensure you download the build for your device and region.

