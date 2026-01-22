Still don't have the Pixel January 2026 update? You're not alone!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR After more than 10 days of Google releasing the latest Android 16 update, many Pixel owners report not having received it.

The majority of the complaints come from Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Pixel 10 users.

The reports come from different parts of the world and are not limited to a specific carrier or region.

Google was already later than usual when it rolled out the January 2026 update for supported Pixel devices. Perhaps it was a holiday hangover still lingering. But despite the rollout having been initiated over 10 days ago, many Pixel users still don’t have the update.

Subreddits dedicated to Pixel phones are rife with users complaining they haven’t received the January update yet. These complaints span across multiple Pixel devices, but we’re seeing the majority of reports for the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 10 series. And these reports are consistent, regardless of whether their devices are unlocked or tied to a carrier. A handful of reports also hint at Pixel 9 or 9a not having received the update either.

Has your Pixel received the January 2026 update? 23 votes Yes 43 % Not yet 57 %

If you’re in the same boat, make sure you vote in the poll above.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Besides the similarity in devices that haven’t yet received the update, we couldn’t immediately spot a common denominator. However, for certain users, it could be because the update isn’t meant for Pixel 8 series phones in the EMEA and Japan regions. Meanwhile, the official list of devices supported by the January Pixel update only mentions the Pixel 9a for Verizon customers.

Interesting, another Redditor says they can’t update their Pixel 10 Pro XL, even though the update is visible on their device. According to their post, the update begins but crashes midway. A few others have reported encountering a similar issue: the update was previously available for download but is no longer available.

We’re unsure why that might be the case or what’s causing the delays. We’ve reached out to Google for a response and will update this article once we hear back.

Meanwhile, if you don’t mind the hassle, you can manually update your Pixel by downloading the OTA file from the official repository and flashing it on your phone. Don’t worry, you won’t lose any data! But if you don’t trust the process or aren’t confident enough to carry it through, we recommend waiting until Google fixes whatever is holding up the updates.

Follow