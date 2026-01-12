January 2026's Pixel update is here to fix noisy ringback tones and battery drain issues

We’re 12 days into the new year and it looks like Google is ready to release the first Pixel update of 2026. January’s security patch is rolling out to supported Pixel devices running Android 16. It looks like the patch will be skipping over the Pixel 6 series and 7 series, but it will be available to the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9 series, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10 series, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold.