January 2026's Pixel update is here to fix noisy ringback tones and battery drain issues
3 hours ago
- Google has rolled out the January update for supported Pixel devices running Android 16.
- The update includes bug fixes and improvements, like a fix for battery drain under certain conditions.
- This is an update for the Pixel 7a and newer devices.
We’re 12 days into the new year and it looks like Google is ready to release the first Pixel update of 2026. January’s security patch is rolling out to supported Pixel devices running Android 16. It looks like the patch will be skipping over the Pixel 6 series and 7 series, but it will be available to the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9 series, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10 series, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold.
According to Google, this month’s update features several bug fixes and improvements. These include:
- Audio
- Fix for noisy ringback tones experienced during Webex calls under certain conditions*[1]
- Battery and charging
- Fix for issue with battery draining in certain conditions*[2]
- Display and graphics
- Fix for issue with AOD flickering under certain conditions*[3]
- Fix for noisy lines flashing on the screen when editing HDR photos in the Adobe Lightroom app under certain conditions*[3]
- General improvements for GPU performance in certain conditions*[3]
- Touch
- Fix for issue with touchscreen randomly stops working in certain conditions*[3]
- User Interface
- Fix for an issue where deleting a Live Universe wallpaper could occasionally cause the Wallpaper and style app to become unusable until the device is rebooted*[1]
Device Applicability
*[1] Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold
*[2] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold
*[3] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold
The January security update will include the following build numbers for the listed supported devices:
Global
- Pixel 7a: BP4A.260105.004.E1
- Pixel Tablet: BP4A.260105.004.E1
- Pixel Fold: BP4A.260105.004.E1
- Pixel 8: BP4A.260105.004.E1
- Pixel 8 Pro: BP4A.260105.004.E1
- Pixel 8a: BP4A.260105.004.E1
- Pixel 9: BP4A.260105.004.E1
- Pixel 9 Pro: BP4A.260105.004.E1
- Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP4A.260105.004.E1
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP4A.260105.004.E1
- Pixel 9a: BP4A.260105.004.E1
- Pixel 10: BP4A.260105.004.E1
- Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.260105.004.E1
- Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.260105.004.E1
- Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.260105.004.E1
EMEA
- Pixel 9: BP4A.260105.004.A2
- Pixel 9 Pro: BP4A.260105.004.A2
- Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP4A.260105.004.A2
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP4A.260105.004.A2
- Pixel 10: BP4A.260105.004.A2
- Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.260105.004.A2
- Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.260105.004.A2
- Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.260105.004.A2
Japan
- Pixel 9a: BP4A.260105.004.C2
- Pixel 10: BP4A.260105.004.C2
- Pixel 10 Pro: BP4A.260105.004.C2
- Pixel 10 Pro XL: BP4A.260105.004.C2
- Pixel 10 Pro Fold: BP4A.260105.004.C2
Verizon
- Pixel 9a: BP4A.260105.004.B2
