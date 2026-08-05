Survey says fans are hyped for the Pixel 11 Pro's defining feature, but the doubters are loud

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The Pixel 11 series is due this month, and with the Pixel 11 Pro, we’ll be introduced to a new, mysterious round LED light panel at the rear that swirls and swirls and swirls.

Currently referred to as Pixel Glow, it’s unclear exactly what Google has in mind for this feature, but early suggestions point to a notification alert. Nifty.

However, a notification LED isn’t anything new. I remember my Motorola E399, back when I was in high school, had a system of lights that danced to the music played on the phone or when my crush messaged me. I miss that phone dearly. While it certainly is intriguing, what Google is doing here isn’t fundamentally novel.

But that’s just my opinion, and we wanted to gauge yours. We recently ran a reader poll asking whether you’re looking forward to Pixel Glow. The results are in, and it appears that the true Pixel fans are excited!

Andy Walker / Android Authority

This poll garnered just over 1,600 votes, a little on the leaner side, but the data still suggests that Pixel Glow’s enigmatic presence is whetting some readers’ appetites for a new Pixel phone.

45% of respondents say that Pixel Glow “looks great!” and that they’re looking forward to seeing what it can do on the device. I certainly hope Google has more plans for it than a mere messaging notification.

A further 35.4% of respondents are holding off on forming an opinion, at least until the feature is fully detailed.

What would you prefer Google uses Pixel Glow light notifications for? 423 votes Specific contact calls. 7 % Unread messages from specific contacts. 10 % Gemini Live. 3 % Battery charging. 6 % Timers and alarms. 2 % All of the above. 46 % Open the API and let it be used by any app dev. 25 % Something else (let us know in the comments) 2 %

Google has ‘run out of ideas’

Lastly, just under 1 in 5 readers don’t believe the feature is remotely interesting. Many of our readers who left comments on the poll articles seemingly feel this way.

“Just what everyone has been asking for. Another way for your device to get your attention,” writes James TS.

“They really have run out of ideas, I think my temperature sensor on my 10 pro is more useful,” says bella07112021.

“Nobody cares about flashing lights on the back of a Pixel, they want better battery life and more stable updates and better performance.”

Others are more accommodating to Google’s LED dreams, but some believe a better design would’ve improved it.

Reader bfortino suggests, “Really should have been a matrix led bar across the visor not a tiny dot.”

An LED ring around the visor would certainly have been a visually striking feature. Of course, we haven’t seen the Pixel 11 Pro in action yet, so it remains to be seen how Google plans to integrate the Pixel Glow system into the broader experience. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait much longer now. The Pixel 11 series debuts on August 12.

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