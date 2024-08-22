Poll result: Pixel charging speeds aren't winning many of you over

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

It’s fair to say the strength of the Google Pixel series does not lie in its charging speed. This is also true with the latest iteration. While the Pixel 9 line has plenty going for it, from its iPhone-like aesthetics to its broader size variety, the baseline phones are still limited to 27W through the wall. The top-billed Pixel 9 Pro XL can muster 37W on paper. While that’s nothing to sniff at, it still falls short of other great Android phones and even Samsung’s 45W flagships.

So, with this in mind, we wanted to know if Pixel fans were happy that charging isn’t a major focus and if you’re happy with the Google Pixel charging speeds. The results from our poll are in, and it’s safe to say that there are some unhappy campers.

Pixel charging speed: Just adequate

More than 3,200 readers voted in the poll, and only 23.5% feel that the current charging speeds are “plenty fast.” 32% can’t understand what this camp is so chuffed about, suggesting that the charging speeds are “far too slow.” However, the bulk of the votes fell into the middle category. 44.4% of readers felt that the speeds are “adequate, but could be faster.” That’s where I stand on this issue.

While many readers are elated that the Pixel 9 Pro XL is finally offering fast charging, many can’t understand why Google’s selling a 45W charger to achieve its 37W theoretical speeds.

“Lol, so they want to sell everyone a new 45W charging brick but won’t even increase the charging speeds to that amount? That’s a complete joke,” laments one reader. “45W should be the bare minimum for a flagship in 2024,” states another.

Others are content with the speeds as they are, valuing battery longevity over short-term top-ups. One reader claims they’re “totally fine” with the current situation. “I leave it on adaptive charging as well, so it charges slower and doesn’t destroy the battery like fast chargers do. Really all it takes is a tiny bit of planning / paying attention to your charge level, I’ve literally never had an issue where the charging speed caused me any issues,” they continue.

We’re still putting the Pixel 9 series through its paces; expect a detailed analysis of the models’ charging speeds and times in due course. For now, if you are looking for a quick charging Pixel model that rivals the likes of Samsung, the larger option is your only option.

