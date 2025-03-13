Pixel 9 owners can now stream Auracast Bluetooth audio directly to their hearing devices

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is adding Auracast support to Android.

Users will be able to connect directly from hearing aids to audio broadcasts.

Pixel 9 devices will be able to connect to broadcasts through QR codes.

During Samsung’s Unpacked event back in January, it was announced that Galaxy S25 devices would get LE Audio compatibility. LE Audio is a type of Bluetooth that enables low-energy connections and brings support for things like Auracast and hearing aids. Although LE Audio debuted on Galaxy phones, it was said the feature would eventually expand to the Pixel 9 series with the Android 16 beta. Now the feature is finally arriving on Google’s latest flagship.

Along with the release of the third beta of Android 16, Google has launched support for Auracast on the Pixel 9. These owners will now be able to connect their LE audio-compatible hearing aids to their phones to tap into Auracast broadcasts from compatible TV streamers or public venues.

This feature is a pretty big deal in terms of accessibility as audio from speakers can easily get muddled in noisy areas. Auracast allows you to stream a broadcast directly through your hearing aids so you don’t miss out on any information.

Google

In addition to launching Auracast support, Google is also making it easier to connect to broadcasts. Pixel 9 owners will be able to scan a QR code instead of having to go into settings to connect. Google says QR code scanning is arriving first on the Pixel 9, suggesting the feature will come to other handsets down the road. Speaking of settings, you’ll also be able to set hearing aid presets to customize streams to your hearing.

With today’s rollout, Auracast is now supported on Galaxy devices running One UI 7, the Pixel 9 series, and other Android 15 devices. As for older Pixel devices, Auracast is supported on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, for other Pixel phones, Google states, “We are working to expand support for more devices. Stay tuned for more!”

