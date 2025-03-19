This is my favorite Google Pixel 9a color

The Google Pixel 9a is officially here, with many specs and features we’d already garnered from leaks. As expected, the mid-range phone features a sleeker, flat design with a streamlined camera bar and is available in four colorways. My favorite Pixel 9a color, though, is the newest look: Iris.

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

A tweener color somewhere in the middle of blue and violet, Iris is unique without being too loud. For anyone familiar with Google’s product line, it effectively fits the same tonal family as the Pixel 9’s Wintergreen option. The color subtlety is elegant, and though not quite as richly colored as real iris florals or Van Gogh’s famous paintings, it’s exceptionally pretty.

I haven’t yet gotten to view the device alongside the iPhone 16 in person, but my impression (and hope) is that the color is quite a bit softer than Apple’s oversaturated ultramarine. Considering it’s the star of the company’s lifestyle imagery for the whole lineup, it’s clear the color is meant to be the signature variant of the launch. With matching accessories, including an Iris case, I’m excited by the prospect of making this my own signature look as well.

All Google Pixel 9a colors

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

If Iris isn't for you, below are all the colorways available for the Pixel 9a. Obsidian: Basically genuine black, Obsidian remains a staple of the Pixel lineup. The classic look is sleek and modern, though users have complained about its tendency to show fingerprints in the past.

Porcelain: The 9a lineup also includes the familiar Porcelain shade seen on previous models. Though not a true white, the pick is as classy and neutral as it gets.

Peony: Showcased on the Pixel 9 and Pixel Buds Pro 2, Peony makes its return this launch, offering a vibrant option alongside the calmer Iris tone. The energetic pop of pink is vibrant and playful, with a Barbie-esque feel that's not too neon.

Iris: As mentioned above, the Pixel 9a lineup introduces Iris, a new, relatively muted blue-violet tone. The purplish pastel option is a welcome addition to the existing options.

