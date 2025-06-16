Survey shows people are deeply divided over Pixel battery issues

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Pixels are among the best Android phones money can buy, but if there’s one issue that keeps coming back to haunt them, it’s battery safety.

We’ve seen battery overheating problems take down the Pixel 4a. The Pixel 6a took it further, and in one alarming case, it reportedly melted completely. More recently, Google acknowledged that a batch of Pixel 7a units was experiencing “unexpected” battery swelling.

In response, Google pushes out software updates that reduce maximum charging capacity and speed, and offers replacements or compensation in some cases. But these solutions feel more like putting a Band-Aid over a problem that requires a more permanent fix, especially when swollen batteries pose a serious safety risk and Pixel phones are expected to last longer than ever, thanks to Google’s extended update commitments.

So, we decided to ask our readers — Are battery concerns putting you off Pixel phones? Given the safety implications, you’d expect the answer to be a resounding “yes,” but interestingly, the results of the survey conducted on our site turned out to be deeply divided.

Are battery concerns putting you off the Pixel?

We received approximately 3,000 votes in our survey asking people if battery safety or the lack of it would put them off Pixel phones. 46% of the respondents said that they are indeed concerned about Pixel battery safety. On the flip side, a nearly equal 44% said they’re not too worried and still believe Pixels are solid phones despite recurring issues. The remaining 10% were undecided.

That’s a surprisingly close split, and the comments gave us a better sense of the hesitation and trust Pixel users (and potential buyers) feel right now.

What readers are saying

Some survey takers voiced serious concerns based on their personal experience. One user shared that their Pixel 6a was overheating despite trying multiple chargers, including Google’s official accessories. “I’m not sure what to do and worry about leaving it plugged in for too long,” they said.

Another reader pointed to multiple incidents among their friends, including a Pixel 7 that caught on fire. “This looks more and more like real issues, and that corners that can’t be cut have been cut,” they commented.

Some comments also showed signs of declining loyalty towards the Pixel brand. A Pixel 6a owner noted, “At the moment, my 6a is getting warm, but no other issues. I’m not going to get another Pixel, though, in the next year or so. I’ll look around and see what else is available. I’m disappointed that they nerfed my phone.”

Pixel battery issues are clearly not universal, but they're also not rare enough to ignore.

That said, plenty of respondents also defended Pixel phones. One user remarked, “I have not had a single issue ever and have owned every Nexus/Pixel released,” while another said, “I never ever had a Pixel problem besides a few dumb things, and it’s probably my error.” Clearly, not all Pixel users are encountering battery-related troubles, and many are sticking by the brand.

Meanwhile, some readers also argued that battery issues aren’t unique to Google. “Had two Pixel 7as and now a Pixel 9a. No issues,” a user noted. “Isn’t this just in the nature of what are quite volatile components? Can happen to any lithium battery if not treated correctly.”

The bottom line and what we gather from the survey results is that Pixel battery issues are clearly not universal, but they’re also not rare enough to ignore. Some users have had great experiences with Google’s phones, while others are worried about or experiencing overheating, swelling, and even dangerous failures. That said, one thing is clear — for a company that now promises seven years of updates, Google needs to do more than patch things with software.