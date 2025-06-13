Has the Pixel battery drama ruined your perception of Google’s phones?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

The Google Pixel series is regarded by many as the pinnacle of the Android experience, offering excellent imaging smarts and plenty of AI features under the hood. But one area that apparently still needs plenty of work is the power storage stakes.

Batteries have not been kind to Pixel A-series users. The Pixel 4a, Pixel 7a, and more recently, the Pixel 6a, have all run into power issues. From dodgy updates and physical swelling, to Google issuing an actual nerf to battery capacity to quell overheating (and combustion) issues for the latter, are all things various users have faced. This problematic spell doesn’t inspire confidence.

For the most part, Google’s flagships have been devoid of impactful battery issues, and it seems that the Pixel 8a and Pixel 9a are going strong. In fact, we gave the latter a 10/10 score during our review, praising its battery life even it it’s at the cost of slow charging. However, as my colleague Rob Triggs puts it, Google risks facing a crisis of trust.

Here are some other questions: Are you less likely to purchase a Google Pixel in the future given the recent spate of battery issues?

Do you think Google’s battery problems been overblown or underplayed? Is it a case of recency bias, or are you genuinely concerned?

In light of these issues, should Google just commit to a keen focus on its battery technology? Perhaps a leap to silicon-carbon?

Is battery life a chief concern of yours when purchasing a phone? If not, where does it rank? Be sure to vote in the poll below, too!

Are battery concerns putting you off the Pixel? 1494 votes Yes, I'm concerned. 44 % No, Pixels are still fine. 46 % I'm undecided. 10 %

👇Sound off in the comments: What do you think of Google’s recent battery dramas?