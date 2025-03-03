Pixel 9a FCC filing confirms at least one flagship feature for Google’s budget phone

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel 9a has been spotted on the FCC database, strongly suggesting an imminent launch.

The FCC listing confirms key connectivity features like NFC, wireless charging, and Wi-Fi 6E.

The listings also confirm the device will support satellite connectivity, just like its flagship Pixel 9 siblings.

It looks like we’re close to hearing some official news about Google’s next budget-friendly phone, the Pixel 9a. Following recent real-world sightings and a leak of official wallpapers, the device has now made its way through the FCC, which is a strong indicator that its launch is imminent. (h/t: Droid Life)

The FCC database reveals three Google devices, labeled simply as “Phone,” with model numbers GXQ96, GTF7P, and G3Y12. These listings, which went live on February 7, typically mark one of the final steps before a device hits the market.

While these documents don’t typically reveal major surprises, they confirm some key details, including network support, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E and the welcome return of wireless charging.

One particularly interesting confirmation is satellite support, a feature Google first introduced with the Pixel 9 series. A note in the FCC documentation explicitly mentions that the satellite function must be disabled during flights via Airplane Mode, reinforcing that the feature is making its way to Google’s more affordable lineup.

Historically, Google has unveiled its A-series Pixel devices during its annual Google I/O conference, which typically takes place in May. However, the company has recently shifted its release strategy. Last year, the Pixel 8a arrived slightly ahead of schedule, and the Pixel 9 series debuted months earlier than anticipated. If current rumors hold true, the Pixel 9a could be hitting the market this month itself. With leaks continuing to stack up, it’s only a matter of time before Google makes things official.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like