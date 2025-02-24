Leaked Pixel 9a hands-on video suggests it could be the most boring Pixel yet

TL;DR A YouTuber posted a short, hands-on video of what appears to be a real Pixel 9a unit.

The video all but confirms the design changes seen in previous leaks with a nearly flush camera module.

Current rumors suggest that Google could officially announce the Pixel 9a sometime in March.

It looks like we might be getting official news about the Pixel 9a sooner rather than later. Over the past few days, leaks surrounding Google’s upcoming mid-ranger have been picking up pace. The phone first made a surprise appearance in a YouTube video about the Galaxy S25 Edge, and now, the same YouTuber has gone a step further, posting a hands-on video with what appears to be a legitimate Pixel 9a unit.

While the original video has since been taken down, Tech YouTuber Shane Craig managed to upload it again on Threads, giving us our most detailed look at the device so far. (h/t: Android Headlines)

We already knew that Google was moving away from the camera visor design seen on all Pixel phones so far, but now we have a much clearer idea of what the Pixel 9a will actually look like. The phone features a flat back with a matte finish, the signature Google logo, and an almost-flush camera module, which is a significant departure from the raised visor-style bar of the Pixel family.

Furthermore, it appears like the phone will have a metallic frame, likely aluminum, with visible antenna lines along the edges. The back, however, seems to be made of plastic, though the matte finish gives it a more refined look compared to glossy alternatives.

The hands-on video showcases the black color variant, which, if past Pixel naming conventions hold, will likely be called “Obsidian.” However, this iteration looks more muted than ever, with no real standout visual elements — especially now that the camera module practically disappears into the back.

While I’m generally team ‘Matte Black Everything,’ I have to admit the phone could have used some contrasting visual elements like colored accents around the buttons or camera island. Google has introduced some fun colors for its A-series phones in the past, so we’re hoping at least one of them brings a bit more flair to this design.

While the leaked video doesn’t provide any details on specs or software, current rumors suggest that the Pixel 9a will be officially announced sometime in March. That means we won’t have to wait too long to get the complete picture of the phone.

