Exclusive: Google Pixel 9a is getting even more wallpapers — download them here!

TL;DR The Pixel 9a is getting a second set of wallpapers, with light and dark variants for every color of the device

The wallpapers might be a result of a collaboration of some kind, but we don’t currently have any details

It’s likely the wallpapers will only appear on the Pixel 9a in a later update, but we’ve got them right now!

Google used to be the gold standard in terms of preloaded wallpapers. Older Pixels used to come with incredible live wallpapers, as well as static collections made in collaboration with artists. Lately, however, Pixels have come with simple sets of color-matched wallpapers for the available colors of the device and nothing else.

This might be changing for the better now, though. Thanks to a source inside Google, Android Authority has obtained a second wallpaper collection set to appear on the Pixel 9a.

Just like the original set that leaked before, the theme appears to be abstract interpretations of flowers. The set consists of eight wallpapers — light and dark variants for every colorway of the device (“iris,” “porcelain,” “raspberry,” and “obsidian”). Unlike the first collection, however, the new wallpapers are more colorful and play with the form of the flowers to a greater degree than the originals.

The new set could be a collaboration of some sort; however, at this time, we don’t have any specifics. The filenames are prefixed with “YTH,” but I couldn’t find any meaning that would make sense in this context.

It’s likely the new wallpapers won’t appear initially when Pixel 9a launches in March but will instead be a part of a future Pixel Feature Drop.

Download the new Google Pixel 9a wallpapers First things first, let’s tell you how things work around here. It’s important to remember that the image previews below have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance. It’s not a good idea to save them directly, as their quality will be degraded. You can click the download button below the previews to download the full-resolution files instead.

How to set the Pixel 9a wallpapers on other devices Do you need help setting up your new Google Pixel 9a wallpapers? Let’s help you figure it out. Again, it’s important to remember that the previews you see above are compressed. Click on the download button above to get the full-resolution images.

You can either download them straight to your phone, or use another device and then transfer the wallpapers to the phone you’ll set them on. I like to use Google Drive to transfer files between devices, but you can use a physical cable, send yourself an email, etc. Just make sure not to use a service that also compresses images, such as WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

Once the images are stored on your device, follow the steps below to set them as wallpapers. Keep in mind that the instructions may be a bit different depending on your device and Android version.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Tap on More wallpapers. Go into My photos and select the wallpaper. Customize your wallpaper and hit Set Wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the wallpaper on the Lock screen or Home screen. Tap on Set.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper. Select Add New Wallpaper. Find and select the wallpaper you want to set. Customize your wallpaper and settings to your liking, then tap on Add. Select Set as Wallpaper Pair.

