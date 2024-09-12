The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold brings many improvements to the Pixel Fold’s formula, making it one of the best foldable phones on the market. Of course, nothing is perfect. There haven’t been many major issues reported with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold just yet, but there are some general Android/Pixel issues that can still affect the device. After all, no new smartphone release is ever flawless, but it’s good to know what to do if you run into a problem. In this guide, we take a look at some common Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold problems and how to fix them!

Editor's note: It's important to remember that not every Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have these problems. In fact, you might not come across any issues at all.

Problem #1: Random reboots and app crashes

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

No matter what phone you have, random app crashes and reboots can happen. The same holds for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If you’re running into any issues with this, there are a few possible fixes.

Potential solutions: If the app crashes happen only in a specific app or two, the easiest solution is to uninstall the affected apps and reinstall them. Sometimes that is as simple of a fix as needed.

Clearing the app cache should help fix problems with apps crashing or freezing. Go to Settings > Apps > See All Apps > (app name) > Storage and Cache , and tap Clear cache . You can also tap Clear Storage if clearing the cache doesn’t work. Be aware this will fully reset the app and you will lose any stored app data.

, and tap . You can also tap if clearing the cache doesn’t work. Be aware this will fully reset the app and you will lose any stored app data. Transferring from an older phone? This can cause some instabilities like this on rare occasions, and in this case, you’ll want to do a full factory reset (steps found at the bottom of this article).

Problem #2: Fold-specific apps like Dual Screen and Look at Me Now don’t work correctly

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you run into app crashes and other issues using apps that are specifically designed for the Fold’s display, none of the solutions above are likely to help. It’s very possible you are running into a similar problem encountered by at least one user on Reddit. Let’s jump in on possible solutions.

Potential solutions: If these apps are randomly crashing despite trying the steps in problem one, there is at least one other possible fix. If you’ve at all turned on developer settings before, it’s possible one of the settings was accidentally changed. Got to Settings > System > Developer Options and look for Force Desktop Mode and disable it if it’s accidentally turned on. This should resolve your issues.

and look for and disable it if it’s accidentally turned on. This should resolve your issues. If nothing else has worked, you’ll want to do a full factory reset.

Problem #3: Android Auto issues

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Android Auto has gotten more stable in recent years, but some users still face weird issues with the software from time to time. If you’re running into problems with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold not connecting problem or dropping suddenly, there are a few potential solutions to your problem.

Potential solutions: First things first: check your cables. Test them with other phones, or swap them out and see if new cables work. Sometimes the solution really is that simple.

Find out the cable isn’t to blame? If you used special software to transfer settings from an older device, there’s another possible fix. It’s very possible your app settings are messed up and to fix it you’ll want to go to Settings > Apps > Android Auto > Storage and Cache and clear both to reset Android Auto.

and clear both to reset Android Auto. Neither of these things helped you out? You’ll want to check out our more detailed guide on Android Auto problems and how to fix them for solutions to issues ranging from Android Auto Wireless problems to screen-related issues, as well as many more common problems as well.

Problem #4: Wi-Fi and mobile network connectivity issues

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

So far we’ve only seen one report around poor cellular reception and connectivity, but these kinds of issues are pretty common with many Android phones.

If you run into mobile network connectivity issues with the Pro 9 Fold, there are a few things you can do. While we go into more specifics in our guides to general fixes for Wi-Fi problems and mobile data connection issues if you need more detail, we break down some of the most likely potential solutions below.

Potential solutions: Slow internet speeds on Wi-Fi and have a home mesh network? One possible fix involves changing your phone’s settings. Go to Settings > Network and Internet > Internet. You’ll see a gear icon next to your WiFi network’s name, tap this to go into Network Details . Tap Privacy and switch the option to Use device MAC . Due to potential security risks, you’ll want to ensure this is only set for your trusted home network, as a Randomized MAC is safer otherwise.

You’ll see a gear icon next to your WiFi network’s name, tap this to go into . Tap and switch the option to . Due to potential security risks, you’ll want to ensure this is only set for your trusted home network, as a is safer otherwise. Not getting 5G to work on your Pixel 9 Pro Fold? If you’re an AT&T subscriber, we have some bad news. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn’t officially offered there, but unlocked models have been running into 5G issues. For now, there isn’t any official fix though it’s possible the problem will be resolved down the road by AT&T/Google.

Have problems with call connectivity? Some possible fixes that have helped some users with these issues have involved turning off Wi-Fi Calling and Adaptive Connectivity. Go to Settings > Network and Internet > Adaptive Connectivity and toggle it off. Go to Settings > Network and Internet > Internet , tap on the gear icon next to your network carrier’s name, and toggle off Wi-Fi Calling .

Is your data speeds not up to snuff? First, you can try to get a more stable connection by forcing LTE-only. This setting could also potentially help with problems where phone calls aren’t coming through correctly. Have a strong 5G presence? You could conversely try setting the phone to 5G-only instead. Go to Settings > Network and Internet > Internet and tap on the gear icon next to your carrier’s name. Scroll down to Preferred Network Type and select LTE or 5G . Don’t have that option? Dial *#*#4636#*#* and tap Phone Information . Go to Set Preferred Network Type, and from the dropdown, you will want to select NR (for 5G).



Problem #5: Bluetooth issues

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

There are at least a few reports on Reddit and other social networks suggesting the Pixel 9 Pro series may have some notable Bluetooth issues. While the problems are seemingly worse for those with a Pixel 9 Pro XL, at least some Pixel 9 Pro Fold users have reported issues as well.

While it’s unclear how common these issues are the list includes problems with Bluetooth range, music lag, phone call clarity, and more. There’s no word on an official fix yet. That said, there are a few things you can try.

Potential solutions: The first and most obvious thing to try is to unpair your Bluetooth devices as well as turn your phone’s connection on/off. You’d be surprised how often the simplest solution ends up working.

No dice? The addition of ultra-wideband on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold may actually be part of the problem here, at least according to some users. You can try disabling UWB by going to Settings > Connected devices > Connection preferences > Disable Ultra-Wideband . You won’t immediately notice an issue, but you should see improvement after a device restart.

. You won’t immediately notice an issue, but you should see improvement after a device restart. Beyond this, all you can do is either contact Google customer service if the problems are unbearable or wait to see if the problem is resolved through upcoming software updates in the future.

Guides: How to factory reset, how to boot into Safe Mode

How to boot into Safe Mode If the phone is on, press and hold the power button. You’ll then want to long-press the power off icon. A pop-up message will ask if you want to reboot the phone in Safe Mode and you just need to select this option.

If the phone is off, press and hold the power button first. As soon as the animation starts to display you’ll want to press on the volume key until the animation ends. This should start the phone into Safe Mode.

To exit Safe Mode, press the power button and select Restart.

How to Factory Reset the Pixel 9 Pro Fold If you’re phone is already on it’s pretty easy to factory reset your device: Go to Settings > System > Advanced > Reset options.

Select Erase all data (factory reset) and tap Reset phone .

and tap . Enter your PIN or pattern to confirm, and tap Erase Everything. Already have it off or find it isn’t responding? You’ll want to press and hold the power/volume keys all down at the same time until Fastmoot mode appears. You’ll know you’re there when you see a triangle with an exclamation point. If the No command appears, press and hold the power button. While still holding it, press the volume button up once and then release both keys. Go to Recovery mode using the volume keys for navigation and then tap the power button to select.

using the volume keys for navigation and then tap the power button to select. Go to Wipe data/factory rese t by using the volume keys to navigate.

t by using the volume keys to navigate. Select Reboot system now once the phone is reset.

