Pixel 8 Pro unboxed on video: This phone might not attract fingerprints
- The Google Pixel 8 Pro has now been unboxed in a video.
- In addition to the package contents, we also get a look at the phone.
- The phone lacks the glossy back cover of the vanilla Pixel 8.
We’ve already seen the standard Google Pixel 8 unboxed in a short video clip, and now the same source has unboxed the Pixel 8 Pro on video.
PBK Reviews posted a short clip to YouTube (seen above), unboxing a black Pixel 8 Pro. Much like the Pixel 8 box, you’re only getting a Quick Switch adapter and USB-C to USB-C cable in the package. So you’ll need to use your existing charger or buy a new one.
We also get a closer look at the phone itself, showing a triple rear camera system with all cameras in one big cutout. We can make out the apparent thermometer too, just below the flash.
The Pixel 8 Pro seen here lacks a glossy back cover compared to the Pixel 8 seen in the YouTube channel’s earlier unboxing. So if you like to use your phone without a case but can’t stand fingerprint grease, this finish might be up your alley.
We’ll need to wait for October 4 to see the official rundown, including specs, features, and pricing. But we’re guessing there’ll still be plenty of leaks ahead of the launch event.