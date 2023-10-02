The Pixel 8 launches later this week, but we've already got an unboxing clip

TL;DR A YouTube channel has posted a Pixel 8 unboxing clip.

The video confirms the box contents plus a few other details.

Google is holding its Pixel 8 launch event this week, and we already know almost all there is to know about the new phones. Now, a tech-focused YouTube channel has posted a Pixel 8 unboxing video too.

PBK Reviews posted a short clip on YouTube (seen at the top of the page), unboxing a standard Google Pixel 8 in the Hazel color scheme. The clip confirms what you’re getting in the box, namely a Quick Switch adapter for data transfer and a USB-C to USB-C cable. There’s no charging adapter here, which is par for the course for recent Pixel phones.

Otherwise, the packaging also confirms a few phone-related details, such as 128GB of storage, a 6.2-inch display, and the presence of both an in-display fingerprint sensor and SIM tray. We also get a look at the phone’s design, showing off that shiny glass back and familiar camera bar.

This latest leak joins plenty of other leaks regarding the new phones. Other Pixel 8 series leaks point to a Tensor G3 chipset, brighter displays, Audio Magic Eraser tech, and a facial expression editing tool for group photos. However, it sounds like the new Pixels could have a higher price tag in some form.

