Pixel 8 Pro pre-orders could get you a free Pixel Watch 2!

TL;DR Google could include a free Pixel Watch 2 with Pixel 8 Pro pre-orders in the US.

The smartwatch is expected to cost around $350 otherwise.

The pre-order deal could be valid till October 12.

Google has been offering generous pre-order bonuses with Pixel phones for a while now. It looks like the trend will continue this year, with Google expected to throw in a free Pixel Watch 2 if you pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro in the US.

This pre-order deal on the flagship Pixel phone should last till October 12. That’s when the new phones are expected to hit retail stores.

Rumor has it that the top-of-the-line Pixel could be $100 more expensive this year, toughing $1,000. If true, the free Pixel Watch 2 could cushion the blow for buyers. If Google keeps the price of the Pixel 8 Pro at $899, then getting a free Pixel Watch 2, which is otherwise expected to cost around $350, should be quite a sweet deal for potential customers.

The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to bring several new sensors and features compared to the original Pixel Watch. Key updates could include stress and temperature measurement, a more accurate heart rate sensor, new fitness tracking modes, new safety features, and, of course, a more powerful processor paired with Wear OS 4.

The Pixel 8 Pro is also expected to feature a ton of improvements, including the new Tensor G3 processor, new AI camera goodies, and seven years of software updates!

Together, the new phone and smartwatch should make for a powerful personal computing combination. That said, Google does need to fix a few things, and we’ll be talking about those in the coming days.

