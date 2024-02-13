This eco-friendly OtterBox case makes your Pixel 8 Pro sparkle

When you think of an OtterBox case for your phone, the image that likely comes to mind is a bulky, heavy, multi-piece case. However, OtterBox offers a few sleeker, lighter, and equally protective alternatives. One such option is the OtterBox Symmetry for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Upon initial inspection, the Symmetry may appear like your typical OtterBox, complete with robust bumpers on all four sides. However, it’s a single-piece case, making slipping it on and off easier. We’re specifically looking at the OtterBox Symmetry in Stardust in this review, a design that adds a touch of sparkle to your Pixel 8 Pro. It’s also available in black or a standard clear variant if you prefer a less flashy aesthetic.

The secret to the Symmetry’s protective prowess lies in its decidedly thick TPU border and a sturdier polycarbonate back panel, which are resilient against shocks, scratches, and anything else you might put your phone through.

An added advantage of choosing the Symmetry over bulkier OtterBox cases is its eco-friendliness. The case is made from 50% recycled plastics, aligning with the trend towards greener packaging. The Pixel 8 Pro itself uses a recycled aluminum frame, so pairing it with the Symmetry case doubles your contribution to environmental sustainability.

Like many OtterBox cases, the Symmetry boasts some of the thickest side rails in the market, ensuring protection for the phone’s USB-C port and offering comprehensive protection regardless of the angle at which your device might fall.

While the OtterBox Symmetry is more affordable than the typical OtterBox Defender or other bulky cases for the Pixel 8 Pro, it still carries a price tag of $49.

