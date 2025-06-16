Google's up to some monkey business with these Pixel 12 codenames

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Possible codenames for Google’s Pixel 12 series have just leaked: Galago, Sasquatch, Silverback, and Capuchin.

These primate-themed names would follow the Pixel 11’s bear names and Pixel 10’s horse names.

Expect the same sort of four-device lineup, including a foldable, for Google’s 2027 launch.

In just a couple more months, we’re looking forward to meeting Google’s Pixel 10 lineup. We’ve already seen lots of good reasons to be excited about this year’s launch, but even with these new models perched just over the horizon, we’ve already been thinking about what’s next. Beyond the Pixel 10 phones, we’ve started putting a few of the pieces together for Google’s Pixel 11 plans, and today we set our sights even further out, as we get an extra-early taste of some Pixel 12 news.

Google’s probably not about to reinvent its Pixel branding anytime soon, so while the Pixel 12 will almost certainly arrive as the Pixel 12, every year we get to know Google’s new smartphones by a second set of names. These are the internal codenames by which Google refers to them during development and later support — you may be most familiar with seeing them attached to Pixel firmware updates. With its Pixel 10 codenames Google chose the names of various horse breeds, and we’ve discovered that next year’s Pixel 11 will use bear codenames: Cubs, Grizzly, Kodiak, and even Yogi.

For the Pixel 12 family, apparently we’re moving to primates (plus whatever Bigfoot counts as), at least according to Mystic Leaks on Telegram (via 9to5 Google). Specifically, we’re looking at: Google Pixel 12 “Galago”

Google Pixel 12 Pro “Sasquatch”

Google Pixel 12 Pro XL “Silverback”

Google Pixel 12 Pro Fold “Capuchin” That would also seem to confirm Google’s plans to stick with the same four-device lineup that really found itself formalized with last year’s Pixel 9 series. That’s not exactly surprising, but it’s still reassuring to see Google’s interest in building its own foldables not immediately waning.

With this hardware still years and years off, it may be a little while before we start hearing much in the way of specifics about Google’s plans for the series. That’s fine by us, because we’ve got plenty of much more immediate Google hardware leaks to cover, like our recent look into the Pixel 10’s support for wireless charging.

