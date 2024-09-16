Pixel 10 codenames point to another four phones next year

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Codenames have arrived for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

All the upcoming non-folding Pixels share names referencing different breeds of horses.

We also get new support for the Pixel 9a’s “tegu” codename.

What’s in a name? If you’re a Pixel smartphone, you know you’re going to end up as the Pixel-something-or-other, with maybe a Pro, Fold, or XL tacked on at the end, but that’s not how your life began. Long before the spotlights fire up at a Made by Google event, and months before hardware starts making it to retailer shelves, Pixel phones begin with a codename. Today we’re checking out how the next generation of Pixel phones is taking shape, and what those codenames could possibly be.

Looking forward out onto the Pixel horizon, the next launch on our radar is likely to be the Pixel 9a next spring. We already connected that phone to the codename “tegu,” which picks up additional confirmation from a new report by AndroidHeadlines. But in addition to the Pixel 9a, the site also reveals potential codenames for the whole Pixel 10 family.

According to this source, the Pixel 10 is being developed as “Frankel.” And lest you think that this year’s odd double-dipping with the 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL might be a one-off, the site suggests we’re due for a repeat, with the Pixel 10 Pro in progress as “Blazer” and the Pixel 10 Pro XL as “Mustang.” Of course, there’s a new folder in the works, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold gets assigned the codename “Rango.”

Between Frankel, Mustang, and Blazer, we’re definitely onto a horse theme here, and while Rango isn’t similarly a breed, we can see why it might have Western connotations.

For as nice as Google’s latest batch of phones is, expectations are already high that it’s going to be next year’s models that really set a new high bar for the Pixel brand. Much of that excitement surrounds Google swapping partners to TSMC for the fabrication of the Tensor G5 chips, and with TSMC heading things up, we could get our first Tensor chip built on a 3nm process.

These codenames aren’t going to help us get our hands on the Pixel 10 series any sooner, but at least now we know what to be on the lookout for as we crawl through app updates and source code snippets over the next several months.

