5 reasons I’d get the the Pixel 10a over the Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung and Google make some of the best mid-range Android phones on the market. They’re loaded with great software, backed by stellar software support, and include plenty of flagship-level features. The Pixel A and Galaxy S FE lines are two of the best examples, and with the Pixel 10a now available to challenge the Galaxy S25 FE, the new question is which of these two devices is best.

The Pixel 10a is smaller and lighter

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

I’m done with large, heavy phones, and the Pixel 10a thankfully keeps its footprint minimal. It uses the same exoskeleton as the Pixel 9a, weighing 183 grams and measuring 153.9 x 73 x 9mm. That’s a really compact device compared to modern behemoths.

Sure, the phone is a little thick, but it’s not unwieldy. Additionally, the lack of a prominent camera bump gives the 10a an almost completely smooth rear plate.

In a world of large, unwieldy phones, the Pixel 10a stands out as a compact alternative.

In contrast, the Galaxy S25 FE is much larger and heavier. I’ve been using its predecessor for more than a year, and its lax ergonomics has become a considerable problem for my daily comfort. And while Samsung has addressed this issue by trimming weight off the S25 FE, it’s still 7g heavier than the Pixel with a longer and wider frame (161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4mm). This will be a pro to some, but as I’m trending towards smaller phones, I do find the Pixel 10a a more attractive proposition.

The Pixel 10a has a brighter, denser screen

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Pixel 10a is smaller than the Galaxy S25 FE, but that also works to its advantage in the display density stakes. It packs a 6.3-inch panel with a 2,424 x 1,080 resolution. Right off the bat, that’s denser than the Galaxy S25 FE’s larger 6.7-inch 2,340 x 1,080 screen. It’s a small difference, but one that I’d certainly notice.

It’s also worth touching on peak brightness values, a number I’ve been growing more concerned about in recent years. The Galaxy S25 FE tops out at 1,900 nits, which simply isn’t bright enough for comfortable outdoor use. The Pixel 10a hits 3,000 nits, which ends this particular debate.

The Pixel 10a’s cameras are more reliable

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Neither Samsung nor Google has made large strides with their camera arrays. The Galaxy S25 FE and the Pixel 10a use the same imaging kit as their predecessors. While I haven’t yet used the Pixel 10a’s cameras, I can make some assumptions about its performance based on the Pixel 9a’s solid snappers. Additionally, based on my experience with the Galaxy S24 FE, I’d rather have the Pixel 10a in my pocket.

Despite its dual-camera setup, the Pixel 10a should prove to be a more reliable snapper. The Pixel 9a’s Macro mode, which utilized the main sensor, was a definite highlight. The phone delivers solid results across a variety of conditions, while smart software features like panorama mode and Add Me make capturing landscapes and group shots more engaging.

And for those shouting that the Samsung has a telephoto lens the Pixel lacks, I’d argue that the Galaxy S25 FE’s zoom camera isn’t worth it over the entire package of the Google phone. You can reach further, sure, but that doesn’t mean its shots are any good. I’ve yet to capture a telephoto shot with the Galaxy S24 FE that I truly love.

The Pixel 10a is more aesthetically attractive

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Granted, aesthetics are highly subjective, but I quite like that the Pixel 10a has personality. Its bright colorways — including Lavender, Berry, Fog, and Obsidian — outshine Samsung’s corporate, sanitized shades. I do long for the daring Samsung of old, which regularly slathered its phones in bright yellow, turquoise, and those Aura shades.

While the FE line grew more sanitized, the Pixel 10a offers buyers more personality.

I’m also partial to the Pixel 10a’s bump-free rear. While the camera bar certainly screams Pixel, thickening the phone and integrating the cameras into the body makes a more practical handset. You get more space for the battery and other components while reducing potential notches that make drawing the phone from a pocket tricky.

The Pixel 10a is cheaper

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Finally, here’s the big kicker — the Pixel 10a is the nominally more affordable product. It’s perhaps unfair to compare the two on price, especially since the Samsung is a sub-flagship while the Pixel is a mid-ranger. But I’d argue that one offers a clear value advantage over the other.

The Pixel 10a starts at $499, while the Galaxy S25 FE is $150 more at full price. Sure, you might be able to find the latter on sale now, but as it stands, the Google phone covers all the core features I seek in a device and demands far less from my wallet.

Should you buy the Pixel 10a over the Galaxy S25 FE?

Well, in the battle of the Pixel 10a vs Galaxy S25 FE, the former wins my vote, but it might not necessarily be the best phone for you. Picking a device for your particular needs will come down to what you’re looking for in a phone, from your use case to your expectations.

Buy the Galaxy S25 FE if you want a faster, larger phone, but I'd prefer the refined, compact Pixel in my pocket.

I will admit that the Samsung does win in certain aspects. Its faster charging, more performance chipset, and the presence of One UI are all positives in my book. If you want any of these particular smarts, in addition to a telephoto camera and larger display, you should go for the Galaxy S25 FE. But, as a package, the Pixel 10a is still the better Android smartphone for my particular needs.

Do you agree with my verdict? What do you think of the Pixel 10a? Let’s discuss in the comments.

