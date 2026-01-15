Latest Pixel 10a rumor gets specific about release timeline

TL;DR Pixel 10a rumors started discussing the possibility of a February release date earlier this week.

Now a new source claims that February will only see the start of pre-orders.

Full retail availability may have to wait until early March.

When a company is coming out with a new product, its debut can involve so many different moving pieces that it can be tricky to nail down specific dates of interest. Do we care most about when to expect the big, formal announcement? When we can start placing pre-orders? When pre-orders are expected to ship? Or just the ultimate date of regular retail availability? With Google’s Pixel 10a now creeping up on us fast, some notable leakers are sharing some very different info about the dates we should be keeping in mind.

With 2026 now upon us, rumors about the Pixel 10a’s debut have started picking up steam. Earlier this week, we heard a vague mid-February date offered for the phone’s release. And specifically, in this case the source clarified that we were talking about retail availability.

Almost immediately after that, another source chimed in with a specific date: February 17. Here, the language framed this date as the retail “launch” — but ask 10 people what counts as the “launch,” and you’re likely to get 10 different answers.

Today, a third voice pipes up, with noted leaker Evan Blass joining the conversation on X. While Blass isn’t naming any particular dates, he does attempt to clarify what we can expect across this timeframe: While pre-orders will begin in late February, retail release won’t occur until the first week of March. We’re curious if February 17 counts as more mid-month than late February (and if that date’s still in the running at all), but based on this we might not get our hands on the phone itself until March rolls around.

The first week of March is already set to be a busy one for the tech world, as we’ll be checking out all the new products being introduced at MWC 2026 in Barcelona. Now to think that our Pixel 10a orders could be arriving right around the same time — well, that just makes for all the more reason to be looking forward to it.

Still, there’s plenty of time to go between now and then, and at the rate these predictions have been arriving, we wouldn’t be surprised if we end up hearing a bunch more theories about precisely when the Pixel 10a could hope to land.

