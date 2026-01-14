5 reasons why the Pixel 10a might release a lot sooner than expected

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Rumors about Google’s next Pixel phone, the Pixel 10a, have been circulating for a while now — including design renders, leaked spec sheets, and even downloadable wallpapers that will ship with the phone.

According to a reliable leaker, we now know that the Google Pixel 10a may be released much earlier than expected. Instead of the usual May release window, the Pixel 10a could hit store shelves as early as mid-February this year.

This would be a significant shift in Google’s Pixel release strategy, and there may be several reasons the company is doing so.

What do you think about the Pixel 10a possibly launching in February? 5 votes I love it 60 % I hate it 0 % I don't care either way 40 %

Fix the Pixel 9a’s fumbled release

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Although Google’s Pixel A series has typically released in May, Google attempted to shake things up last year with the Pixel 9a. The phone was announced in mid-March and was expected to go on sale around the same time.

However, Google didn’t immediately provide a specific release date for the 9a, and it was later revealed that the phone had been delayed due to a “component quality issue.” It wasn’t until April 10 — nearly a full month later — that the Pixel 9a finally became available. And at that point, it wasn’t that far off from the usual May release timing.

Google clearly went into 2025 intending to release the Pixel 9a much sooner than it did, so 2026 could be the company’s chance to fix that.

More distance between Pixel 10a and Pixel 11

Joe Maring / Android Authority

One of the reasons Google likely wanted an earlier release date for the Pixel 9a, and why we’ll reportedly get one for the Pixel 10a, is to add a much-needed buffer between the Pixel A series and the following flagship Pixel release.

Flagship Pixels used to launch in October, and with Pixel A models releasing in May, that left a solid five-month gap between them. But for the past couple of years, Google has been releasing its flagship Pixel line in August, which eats into the Pixel A series’ release window.

Assuming the Pixel 11 series launches in August 2026, a February release for the Pixel 10a would add six months between the phones. That makes a lot more sense than a traditional May launch for the Pixel 10a, and this alone is likely one of the biggest factors behind the rumored February release.

Better alignment with Android 17

Another consideration is how a February release for the Pixel 10a aligns with Android 17. Although Google hasn’t officially announced it, the Android 17 Developer Preview is widely believed to be available in early 2026, with the full release expected in June 2026.

Launching the Pixel 10a in February not only ensures it will be available in time for the stable Android 17 update when it’s ready, but also allows the 10a to participate in the Android 17 Developer Preview and Beta programs as they roll out.

Leave Google I/O open to other announcements

Joe Maring / Android Authority

In addition to playing nicely with Android 17, launching the Pixel 10a in February rather than May also frees up Google’s schedule for its annual I/O developer conference. When Pixel A models launched in May, Google used part of the runtime of its Google I/O opening keynote to introduce and discuss the new phone.

But as Google I/O becomes increasingly focused on AI rather than hardware and Android, it makes sense to launch the Pixel A well ahead of time so Google can use the entire I/O keynote to go all-in on its AI updates for the year. I’m not saying that makes for a better show, but if that’s the direction Google wants to take I/O, an early Pixel 10a launch is clearly the way to go.

Closer competition with the Galaxy S26 series

Finally, it’s worth thinking about how a February Pixel 10a release coincides with competing Android phones — specifically, Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25, followed by a proper release date on March 11. In other words, right around the same time as the rumored “mid-February” release for the Pixel 10a.

Although the Pixel 10a isn’t a direct competitor to any of the expected Galaxy S26 models, it releasing around the same time could prove to be a good move. With Samsung expected to raise prices on its new phones while delivering minimal spec upgrades, Google has an opportunity to position the Pixel 10a as a stronger value choice compared to Samsung’s new phones. Especially now when everyone is trying to stretch their dollars as far as possible, that could be a winning strategy. Those are a few reasons we think Google is accelerating the Pixel 10a’s release date. Do you think there’s another reason the 10a could launch so much sooner? Would you be happy with a February release? Let us know what you’re thinking in the comments.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Follow