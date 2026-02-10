Pixel 10a's store page hints at FaceTime support, but it’s not what you think

TL;DR Google confirmed the Pixel 10a will be available for pre-order starting February 18, 2026.

The official Pixel 10a store page mentions FaceTime support for iPhone switchers, sparking rumors of a native app.

The mention very likely refers to joining FaceTime calls via web links, a standard feature for all Android phones.

The Pixel 10a is officially launching next week. We’ve seen plenty of leaks around the phone’s design and even its price. Google’s official teaser confirmed the Pixel 10a’s design but shed no light on its specs or features. However, it seems the Pixel 10’s Google Store Page is revealing official FaceTime support… or is it?

Pixel 10a’s Google Store pages have gone live for supported regions where the phone will be sold. The store pages officially confirm that the Pixel 10a will be available to pre-order from February 18, 2026. The page also highlights a few key points, such as how the Pixel 10a is the most durable Google Pixel A-series yet and how users can take “incredible photos with a tap.”

The Google Store page has a dedicated section for iPhone users considering switching to Pixel. This section notes easy texting with iPhone (likely referring to RCS on iPhones) and getting a “head start on transferring your data to your new Pixel before it arrives.” Curiously, this section also notes that Pixels can “keep video chatting, even with FaceTime.”

On the face of it, this could be read as a confirmation of official FaceTime support on the Pixel 10a, possibly through a workaround or even an official Android app. It’s possible this could be the case, though the Google Store page offers no further context or clues. However, it is much more likely that Google is referring to the ability to join FaceTime video calls via a link.

With the release of iOS 15 back in 2021, Apple opened up the ability for non-Apple devices (primarily Android phones and Windows PCs) to join FaceTime calls via their web browsers, if and when a call link is shared with them. There’s still no official FaceTime app on Android or Windows, so users on these platforms cannot initiate a FaceTime call. This isn’t a Pixel-specific feature in any way, and arguably, it isn’t an Android feature at all. It’s a FaceTime feature/limitation, depending on how you see it.

Reddit users had spotted similar mentions on the Pixel 10’s Google Store pages months ago, and we know that the Pixel 10 does not offer any additional FaceTime functionality beyond what is available to all Android phones. The same text continues to appear on the general landing page for Pixel phones as well. So while optimism is encouraged and miracles do happen, don’t hold your breath for any extra FaceTime support on the Pixel 10a.

We’ve reached out to Google for clarification on their mentions of FaceTime on Pixel product pages. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

