Pixel 10 vs Pixel 9: Here’s why I’m tempted to upgrade

Autumn isn’t usually the time to compare a newly launched phone to its direct predecessor. The upgrades over a device from a year ago are typically so minimal that one should stick to their existing phone for a couple more years before considering an upgrade. But the new Pixel 10 is a little different this time around.

The Pixel 10 is getting improvements in nearly every single department, making it feel like a proper generational leap. On an individual level, these may seem like little upgrades, but together they form a package I’m tempted to invest in — even ditching the (fairly new) Pixel 9. Here’s why.

That third camera

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority Pixel 10

Both Pixels and iPhones have long differentiated their Pro models from the regular ones with an additional camera lens on the back. But for the first time, the base Pixel model now also gets a third rear camera. And if I may say so, it’s the more fun camera to use.

I’m a fan of telephoto lenses — so much so that I’d pick them over an ultrawide given the choice. The Pixel 9 lacks one, and the Pixel 10 has one. That alone earns it a solid point. While I’m not thrilled with the low-res 10.8MP telephoto sensor (versus 48MP on the Pro), it still counts as an upgrade over zero telephoto lenses.

Not just that, the Pixel 10 one-ups the standard Galaxy S25 with a better optical zoom lens: 5x compared to Samsung’s 3x. That essentially means more detail and more reach. You can zoom in on a bird without scaring it away.

The processor the rumor mill has been obsessed with for years

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

This feels like a happy dance moment now that the much-awaited, long-rumored Tensor G5 is finally here with the Pixel 10 series. The base model continues to get the same processor as the Pixel 10 Pros, unlike what the iPhones have resorted to. Built on a 3nm process (versus 4nm for the G4), it’s technically more power efficient. Our full tests should soon reveal how good it actually is, but beyond the technicalities, what matters is what the new processor enables.

What the Screenshot app was to the Pixel 9 series, Magic Cue is to the Pixel 10 models. It’s a hyper-personalized helper that lives on your phone, contextually aware of everything you do. So, it’ll bring up your flight details when you call the airline.

The feature relies on the G5’s improved on-device AI capabilities and a more capable TPU, so the G4 is out of luck — at least for now. And considering Pixels are basically AI-first phones, showing off the best of smart, actually helpful features, this is exactly the kind of upgrade that makes it worth it.

Qi2 wireless charging

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Gone are the days when you had to rely on shabby third-party cases (hard to find in the first place) with abysmal magnets to hold your Pixel in place on a MagSafe charger. With Qi2, you can directly stick your Pixel 10 to a compatible charger with no accessory needed. That’s such a huge brownie point for convenience. I’ve got a bunch of MagSafe accessories lying around, and I could finally put them to use directly with the Pixel 10.

That alone is something I could trade in my Pixel 9 for and grab a Pixel 10 right away. And with first-party support, it’ll be easier to find compatible cases this time. Further, on a broader level, Google’s adoption would also push other Android makers to bring Qi2 to their devices, making it a win-win for everyone.

Bigger battery

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

A more efficient chip and a bigger battery? Who’s saying no to that? The Pixel 10 is inching towards the 5,000mAh category — and its battery is actually bigger than the one on the Pixel 10 Pro (even if only marginally). I don’t have that big a problem with the Pixel 9’s battery life, but a little more capacity takes away my battery anxiety. If my phone can last a full day instead of needing a top-up right before dinner, I’ll always take that.

Another minor-looking-but-life-altering upgrade is the support for 30W PPS charging, a small uptick from 27W on the Pixel 9. If that ~10% translates to real-life speed, you can call me a convert.

Tiny things add up

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Auto Best Take

There are smaller upgrades too — like a brighter display compared to the Pixel 9, which should help in outdoor use. Tiny things like this do add up to make a big difference over a generation. And honestly, these upgrades aren’t all that minor either. This is the best-looking base flagship Google has launched in years — and that’s saying something considering the Pixel 9 was already a solid phone for its price to begin with.

Now, while I know I’m upgrading from the Pixel 9 to 10, that shouldn’t be a blanket decree for everyone. The Pixel 9 is still a perfectly good phone today if it isn’t giving you deal-breaking trouble. You can easily stick with it for another couple of years. If your needs are minimal — social media, productivity, and the like — you’re not likely to notice performance gains anyway. And that third camera isn’t worth upgrading for on its own, to be honest. For a real telephoto experience, look at the Pro.

As for me? While you’re deciding whether or not to upgrade, I’ll be placing my pre-order for the Pixel 10 and stacking up some cash while I stare at the door waiting for the package to arrive.

