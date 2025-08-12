Even with three cameras, the Pixel 10 isn’t the Pixel phone I want

Thanks to Google’s nonchalance about early announcements, we’ve already seen how the new Pixel 10 series is going to look. The biggest upgrade by far is coming to the base model, which is, for the first time, getting a third camera lens on the back. It’s such a big upgrade that it makes the Pixel 10 the perfect phone for most people — you won’t be missing out on the usual differentiator between the Pro and non-Pro models.

But here’s the thing: the Pro and non-Pro Pixels remain two different entities. Even if the base variant is getting a big bump, it’s still not a true Pro upgrade. Google is going to ensure its premium offering remains so, even if the feature margin shrinks.

And that little margin? That’s exactly what I want and what I think will be worth splurging on.

The value of a telephoto camera

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Most modern, pro-grade phones come with a periscope telephoto camera that lets you zoom in on your subject without losing detail. It’s helpful when you’re trying to capture faraway buildings, or birds, who might get scared if you get too close.

If I had to choose between an ultrawide or a telephoto as the second camera on my phone, I’d always go with the latter — it’s just so much more fun. If you ask me, it opens up photography possibilities in a way an ultrawide camera does not.

I often switch to the telephoto (or my phone does it automatically) when I want to take portraits of people or things. Those punched-in shots look so good with a super-sharp face and a blurred background. No matter how artificial the blur, a bokeh is a bokeh, and it makes your face pop.

Let me tell you, those portrait shots have a fan following among my family and friends, just because of how good they make them look. And, to be honest, I like the attention too!

The Pixel 10 conundrum

Sure, the Pixel 10 is getting its own telephoto camera, and that’s fantastic news for anyone on a tight budget who doesn’t want to miss out on the full-blown camera experience. I get it. It could be the ideal default phone for most people; I could recommend it to my family with a lot more confidence this year.

However, in the back of my head, I’d still know that the new camera is a compromised sensor compared to the Pixel 10 Pro. If the leaks are to be believed, the Pixel 10 is getting a 10.8MP telephoto camera. A couple of years ago, that would’ve made me dance with joy. But today… not so much. Simply put, a 10.8MP telephoto camera pales in comparison to the 48MP telephoto camera rumored for the Pixel 10 Pro.

We’ve always been told that camera processing matters more than megapixel count. But that theory is so 2010. In 2025, all flagships will take excellent photos. The difference now is in each company’s stylistic choices, not some processing fluke. With that quality baseline set, actual image sharpness gains prominence. In the case of the Pixel 10 series, the difference is four times.

Even if the Pixel 10 Pro bins those 48MP images down to 12MP, the results should still be miles ahead of a 10MP sensor.

Even if the Pixel 10 Pro bins those 48MP images down to 12MP, the results should still be miles ahead of a 10MP sensor. We’ve already seen this with the Pixel 9 Pro, so this isn’t ungrounded speculation. Pair that with the smaller sensor expected on the Pixel 10, and you’re looking at significantly weaker portraits, especially in tricky lighting.

That very gap in the telephoto alone is worth the Pro price and upgrade. And that difference carries over to the ultrawide and main sensors too, both of which are expected to be much better on the Pixel 10 Pro. But cameras aren’t the only thing that counts.

The Pro all-rounder

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

So far, cameras have been the biggest distinction between Pro and non-Pro models — three lenses meant Pro, and two meant you got the standard one. But this year, with triple cameras coming to the entire Pixel 10 lineup, that visual divide is no longer valid. You will have to dig a little deeper to see what really makes the Pro deserve this tag, and the fine print could tell the real story.

For starters, the Pixel 9 used a non-LTPO display, while the Pro siblings could drop their refresh rate to 1Hz to save battery and also got much brighter. The display quality is noticeably better, particularly when you’re under direct sunlight. Now that the standard Pixel 10 is getting a third camera, Google is likely to keep this display variance, giving the Pro a solid edge.

Under the hood, too, the base model typically ships with lower RAM and smaller max storage — something power users (read: actual Pro users) will care about. That extends to the vapor chamber cooling as well, which was present in the 9 Pro but not in the Pixel 9. And God knows how much cooling the Tensor chips have needed so far.

But wait, there’s more. Software-wise, some features are still Pro-exclusive. That fancy Video Boost feature isn’t available on non-Pro phones. The bundled Google One AI Pro plan is also Pro-only. That Google One tier alone costs $240 a year, which more than covers the extra $200 you’ll spend on the Pro and even leaves some spare change.

Most people get a real flagship over a budget flagship for these very extras — the features that polish the experience, never leaving you feeling like you’re missing out on anything. That little crevice is where I see the value in the Pixel 10 Pro.

The Pixel 10 series is shaping up nicely

Pro or not, the Pixel 10 lineup is shaping up to be a solid upgrade over previous models. The biggest shift is the new Tensor G5 chip, which (if it lives up to expectations) could finally bring Pixel’s performance on par with Snapdragon rivals, minus the heat.

And that, combined with Google’s AI chops — still arguably the best in the mobile industry — makes for a phone that could actually deliver (unlike, well, the fruit company’s year-long promises).

But I’m a tad worried too. Knowing Google, it could fix one thing and mess up another. So, I’m keeping my fingers crossed until we see the Pixel 10 series in the flesh. And once that day comes on August 20, it’s the Pixel 10 Pro that’ll have my attention the most.

