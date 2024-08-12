Google Pixel 9 series event: How to watch and what to expect

We’ve waited ages, but Google is finally ready to launch the Pixel 9 series and more this week. The new phones will be launched on August 13, and we’re also expecting a couple of other product reveals on that day.

How to watch the Google Pixel 9 series launch event?

The search giant has confirmed that the Made By Google launch event will take place in Mountain View, California. The event kicks off on August 13 at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET) and you can watch it via the YouTube streaming window above.

What to expect from the Pixel 9 series launch event? Between official disclosures and leaks, we already know that this will be the most stacked Pixel phone launch yet. Here’s a brief rundown of the products we’re expecting on August 13. For a more comprehensive look, check out our dedicated article on what to expect in the Made by Google 2024 event.

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL

Android Authority composite/MySmartPrice/91mobiles

One major change this year is that we have three conventional Pixel flagship phones instead of just two. There’s the cheaper, vanilla Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL for those who want a bigger, more premium phone. But what if you want a premium experience in a smaller form factor? Well, that’s where the Pixel 9 Pro comes in.

Leaks suggest the same triple rear camera system as the Pro XL model (50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP 5x), along with a slightly smaller battery, slower charging speed, and reduced display resolution. Meanwhile, the vanilla device is expected to offer a 50MP main camera and 48MP ultrawide lens.

All three phones are said to feature the same redesigned rear camera bar, flat metal edges, and a center-mounted punch-hole cutout. Other leaked features include a Tensor G4 chip, an IP68 rating, and wireless charging support.

Android Authority composite/MySmartPrice/91mobiles

Google’s phones are also slated to bring some new AI features. Leaked capabilities include Pixel Screenshots (saving data from screenshots for contextual searches) and an Add Me photo mode. Leaked European pricing suggests that the vanilla model will jump by €100 (~$109). Does that mean the Pixel 9 will be $799 in the US? We’ll have to wait and see.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google also revealed that its second-generation foldable phone will launch on August 13. We previously reported that this phone would be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel maker has indeed confirmed this name change.

The foldable brings a new design that’s a far cry from the squat form factor seen on the first-gen Pixel Fold. This enables screens that are both taller and larger than before. The smartphone screen, in particular, is tipped to be a 6.3-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio in line with conventional phone displays. Meanwhile, the folding screen is said to be an 8-inch panel. Both screens are reportedly brighter than the Pixel Fold displays too.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also said to offer a Tensor G4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a triple rear camera system that might actually be a little worse than last year’s model. That’s due to the use of smaller secondary cameras (e.g. ultrawide and periscope). Google is ostensibly making this sacrifice in the name of a thinner form factor.

Leaked European pricing suggests the same €1,899 price tag as the first Pixel Fold. Fingers crossed that the US price stays the same too.

Pixel Watch 3

Another notable product expected on the day is the Pixel Watch 3, and it maintains the circular screen and body seen on previous Google smartwatches. The watch is said to be available in 41mm and 45mm options, along with Wi-Fi and LTE options.

It doesn’t look like Google is offering any notable hardware upgrades, bar a brighter, 60Hz screen (up from 30Hz). Performance, storage, and battery life are said to be in line with last year’s model. Otherwise, the watch is said to offer Nest camera integration, custom run support, and several other software additions.

Pixel Buds Pro 2

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We’ve seen some Pixel Buds Pro 2 rumors and leaks recently, so we wouldn’t be surprised if these new wireless earbuds showed up, either. Expect a design that’s largely in line with the original Pixel Buds Pro, which is good news if you were expecting a Galaxy Buds 3-style redesign. Unfortunately, we don’t have much in the way of specs and features just yet.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments