Pixel 10 series FCC filing confirms connectivity features, hints at Samsung modem

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL have passed through the FCC website.

Both phones apparently have satellite support, and there are hints of a Samsung modem once again.

Meanwhile, the Pro version has Thread and UWB support while the standard model misses these features.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 10 series in the coming weeks, and we’ve already seen a steady stream of leaks. However, the latest leak comes via the company’s own regulatory filings.

The Pixel 10 (model number GLBWO, GL066, GK2MP), Pixel 10 Pro (G4QUR), and Pixel 10 Pro XL (GUL82) passed through the FCC website this week, revealing a few details about the phones.

Starting with the XL model, the FCC filing confirms features like wireless charging, Wi-Fi 6E, Thread support, and UWB. However, we also have evidence that the company is indeed using a Samsung modem. The Pixel 10 Pro’s listing also confirms all of these features and hints at a Samsung modem.

Meanwhile, the standard Pixel 10 filing mentions connectivity features like wireless charging and Wi-Fi 6E. However, Google’s vanilla phone doesn’t seem to offer Thread or UWB connectivity. We see evidence of a Samsung-made modem here, too.

All three Pixel filings also mention satellite functionality, also known as NTN (non-terrestrial network) connectivity. This wouldn’t be a surprise as the Pixel 9 series offers satellite connectivity. Check out the screenshots below.

Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 Pro XL

These aren’t the only recent Pixel 10 series leaks. A trusted outlet recently revealed EU pricing for the phones, and it looks like Europeans aren’t getting a price hike this year. Leaked specs also suggest bigger batteries for the standard and XL models.

