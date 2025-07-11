New leak spills Google’s full pricing strategy for the entire Pixel 10 lineup

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 10 series in the coming weeks, and we already know a lot about the device. We’ve seen leaked renders of the three devices and even a live image of the Pixel 10 Pro . Now, prices for the Pixel 10 series have leaked, and it’s good news for some regions at least.

The leaker notes that the EU pricing for the upcoming Pixel phones is the same as last year. However, given the wildly fluctuating tariff situation, it’s unclear what the pricing will be in the US. Google does not produce Pixel smartphones in the US, and it will most likely import units from either Vietnam, India, or China. As per this leak, the Pixel Buds 2a may increase in price, as the previous generation Pixel Buds A came in at €99.

A previous Pixel 10 series’ US pricing leak from April 2025 suggested that the Pixel 10 series could start at $499, but for the Pixel 10a. The base Pixel 10 could also stick with its $799 pricing, and so could the Pixel 10 Pro at $999. However, if you prefer the larger Pixel, be prepared to shell out more, as the Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to get a price bump, with an expected starting price of $1,199, though this price is likely for the 256GB variant, essentially maintaining last year’s pricing level. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold could hold a surprise, as Google is said to be dropping its price to around $1,600.

These are leaked pricing plans, and only Google can reveal what it actually plans to sell the devices at. We need to wait for the official launch event, which is hopefully right around the corner.