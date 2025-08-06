Google can't plug the leaks: Pixel 10 Pro XL renders spill online

TL;DR A leak may have revealed marketing renders of the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

The renders show the Pixel 10 Pro XL in Moonstone and Obsidian.

The leak also shares renders of the base model.

We’re two weeks away from the August 20 Made by Google event. At the launch party, we’ll finally get the unveiling of the Pixel 10 series, which should be followed up by the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. But if you don’t want to wait that long for the official reveal, then feast your eyes on these new renders of the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Courtesy of WinFuture, we’re reportedly getting a new look at the largest Pixel 10 device. This leak comes shortly after renders of its smaller sibling, the Pixel 10 Pro, exposed the design from every angle. Unfortunately, outside of these new marketing images, this leak doesn’t provide any new information we haven’t heard before from previous leaks and rumors.

In these renders, we can see the Pixel 10 Pro XL in its new Moonstone color and the familiar Obsidian colorway. On the right side of the device, sits the power button and volume rocker. Moving on to the back, we see the triple camera setup in its pill-shaped housing. Those cameras are joined by the flash and infrared-based temperature sensor.

According to earlier leaks, the XL is expected to have a 6.8-inch 120Hz LTPO display with a variable refresh rate. Inside, it should have a Tensor G5 chip, 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 5,200mAh battery. And for the cameras, we could be looking at 50MP Samsung GNV primary, 48MP Sony IMX858 ultrawide, 48MP Sony IMX858 telephoto sensors.

In addition to the Pixel 10 Pro XL renders, this leak is also treating us to some base model Pixel 10 images. A while back, we learned that the Pixel 10 may be available in Indigo, Frost, Obsidian, and Lemoncello colorways. The renders above show the vanilla model in its Indigo color option.

After the Pixel 10 series gets its unveiling, it’s expected that the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be available by August 28. We may end up having to wait until October to get the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a.

