Pixel 10 series ringtones just leaked early, and you can download them right away

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR New ringtone, notification tone, and alarm tone, allegedly for the Pixel 10 series, have just leaked.

Users can download these tones to use on their devices.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to launch earlier this year, possibly as early as late June.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to feature some top Android flagship phones, and we have high hopes riding on the TSMC-made Tensor G5 chip. We might not have to wait too long, as Google’s Pixel Superfans program hints at a late June/early-July release for the Pixel 10 series. If you can’t wait and need your fix of the new Pixel right away, the Pixel 10 series’ new ringtone, notification tone, and alarm tone have just leaked.

YouTube channel theVakhovske has allegedly posted the new sounds coming with the “New Google Pixel 2025,” i.e., the Pixel 10 series (spotted via Tech & Leaks Zone Telegram channel). You can check their short video for a preview of the sounds:

With the Pixel 10 series, it seems Google will be introducing these new system sounds: New ringtone: The Next adventure

New notification chime: Kernel

New alarm sound: Fresh Morning You can click the links above to download and use these tones on your device.

All Android OEMs tend to introduce new system sounds with their major flagship releases, and Google does the same. So, the Pixel flagship series launch tends to bring new ringtones for those who still keep their phones on ring and receive calls. Google also rolls out these new sounds to older Pixel devices through an update to its Sounds app.

If you’re not a sound person, you can still freshen up your phone with leaked Pixel 10 series wallpapers — there are 40 of them, including the vibrant new Limoncello series, so there’s bound to be one that you like enough to set as your home screen wallpaper for a few days.

