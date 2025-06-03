Google's awesome NotebookLM tool simplifies sharing with this highly requested feature

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR NotebookLM now lets you share your notebooks publicly.

The tool lets you create a shareable URL that allows anyone with a Google account to view your notebook.

The public sharing feature is not available for Workspace Enterprise and Education users.

NotebookLM is undoubtedly one of the best AI tools in Google’s arsenal. The tool makes it incredibly easy to organize notes collected from various sources, draw information from them, and even generate podcasts based on your notes featuring AI hosts. Google recently released NotebookLM on mobile, bringing these features to Android and iOS users. Now, the company is adding a highly requested feature that simplifies how you share your notebooks with others.

So far, NotebookLM has required users to provide the recipient’s email ID to share notebooks, and users with personal Gmail accounts could only share their notebooks with up to 50 other users. Google has now dropped this limitation and added a link-based sharing feature that lets you share your notebooks publicly.

The feature works much like link-based sharing in Google Docs and Sheets, allowing you to create a shareable URL that lets anyone view your notebook, so long as they have a Google account. You can generate this link by selecting the “Share” button in the top-right corner of your notebook and then setting access to “Anyone with a link.” Google notes that viewers “won’t be able to edit source content, but can still interact with a public notebook by asking questions or exploring generated content, such as audio overviews, FAQs, or briefing documents.”

A support page highlighting the sharing feature reveals that only owners and editors can generate a public share link, and public sharing is not available on Workspace Enterprise and Education accounts. It adds that while users with free personal Google accounts can publicly share notebooks, only those with a paid subscription can view usage analytics for public notebooks.

