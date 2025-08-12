Pixel 10 Pro Fold takes center stage in Google's latest teaser

TL;DR Google’s got a new official video teaser out ahead of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold launch.

The Pro Fold, alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup, is set to debut next Wednesday, August 20.

This latest teaser is a little less direct with its criticism of Google’s smartphone competition.

It’s coming: Just over one week from now, the Pixel 10 series is set to launch at the Made by Google event. And if you’ve been following Android Authority over the last several months, it probably feels like you already know a lot about these phones. Leaks and rumors have been particularly generous this year, detailing the hardware and software highlights we can expect and showcasing tons of great imagery. For as much as we love a good leak, nothing beats an official source, and today Google’s dropping another early teaser ahead of the big launch.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

Last week, Google started revving the throttle ahead of its Pixel 10 event with a video teaser, throwing a little shade on Apple Intelligence in the process.

Now Google’s back and raising the hardware stakes with a new clip showing off the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Once again set to an instrumental Dre beat, this time Google’s being a bit less directly critical of its competition, and really just highlighting the general novelty of foldable phones — we agree, they’re neat! Granted, the lack of a similar option in Apple’s stable could be seen as a dig, but if it is, it’s not nearly as overt in this clip.

It’s not a direct 1:1 match, but quite a few images in this spot are ones we’ve scene before in leaked Google promo videos.

While we’d love to see more of the Pixel 10 series as Google lines up the content it wants to share over the week to come, there’s plenty more we wouldn’t mind getting a better look at, either. The Pixel Watch 4 will almost assuredly be joining the new phones on stage, and it’s looking increasingly like the Pixel Buds 2a will make their debut, as well. We’ve already seen the former in a leaked Google video, and right now are just curious how much longer we’ll have to wait before Google might release an official teaser.

Follow