The Google Pixel 10 series isn't launching on August 13, after all

News of the delay comes via the same outlet that originally reported an August 13 reveal date.

The phones will apparently ship and be available in-store on August 28.

The Google Pixel 10 series is widely expected to arrive later this year, and a report earlier this week pointed to an August 13 reveal date. It now sounds like we should expect a slightly delayed launch, though.

Android Headlines reported earlier this week that the Pixel 10 series would be revealed on August 13. However, the outlet’s sources have now claimed that the event will take place on August 20.

“Our sources immediately contacted us after publication to say that it had been moved back a week to August 20,” the website explained, adding that it then contacted more sources who confirmed the new launch date.

The website explained that pre-orders would also kick off on August 20, while devices would ship and be available in-store on August 28.

This revised launch date would be a week later than the Pixel 9 family’s launch date (August 13). Nevertheless, it certainly sounds like August is a lock for the new phones.

