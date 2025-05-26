Pixel 10 colorways leak: Say hello to 'Limoncello'

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Colorways of the Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL have leaked.

The standard Pixel 10 is expected to come in a new “Limoncell0” color, which is expected to be a shade of yellow.

Blue also seems to be making a return this year, though it’s still unclear what exact shade Google has chosen.

With the Pixel 10 series launch still a few months away, leaks continue to reveal details about Google’s next-gen flagships. The latest scoop includes a full list of expected colorways for the Pixel 10 lineup, excluding the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

According to Mystic Leaks on Telegram, the Pixel 10 series is expected to launch in a mix of subtle and standout color options, including a bold new yellow shade dubbed “Limoncello.” The last time Google used yellow on a Pixel phone was the Sorta Sunny colorway of the Pixel 6 Pro. This new citrus-inspired shade will be joined by more familiar tones we’ve previously seen on Pixel phones, like Obsidian (black), Iris (purple), blue, Porcelain (white), and Sterling (gray).

Pixel 8 Pro Pixel 6 Pro Sorta Sunny (left)

That said, even the Blue variant could stand out, depending on the shade Google chooses. In the past, Google has played with various hues of blue, from Really Blue on the original Pixel to Kinda Blue on the Pixel 2, Barely Blue on the Pixel 4a, and more recently, Bay on the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8a. There was no Blue option on the Pixel 9 series.

Here’s the full breakdown of leaked Pixel 10 colorways:

Pixel 10: Obsidian (black)

Blue (blue)

Iris (purple)

Limoncello (yellow) Pixel 10 Pro/Pixel 10 Pro XL: Obsidian (black)

Green (green)

Sterling (gray)

Porcelain (white) Google will apparently continue its playful tradition of matching wallpapers with phones’ colorways. The leakers have also released a set of 40 new Pixel 10 series wallpapers that go with each of the phone’s colors.

While official confirmation is still pending, leaks like these give us a good idea of what’s coming. That said, some of these Pixel 10 color names, Limoncello, for instance, may not be the final marketing names Google adopts.