Calling Pixel 10 owners! What do you think of your brand new phone?

Early birds are now receiving their Pixel 10 devices, as retail sales and pre-order shipments begin pumping through the supply line. Getting a new phone, especially one with so much promise from a prominent manufacturer like Google, is always exciting. But while hype is one thing, actual hands-on experience is another. I’m interested to hear your first impressions of your particular Pixel 10 device now that you can experience it in the flesh.

We’ve been hard at work getting our heads and hands around the Pixel 10 series’ latest features, from the Pixel 10’s new telephoto camera, the Pixelsnap accessory line, the novel Ask Photos editing feature, to testing the likes of Daily Hub, Magic Cue, and Gemini’s new set of smarts. Overall, we’ve had a mostly positive impression of the phones, and for the most part, it appears that many users online have too. I’ve seen plenty of excitement surrounding the Pixel 10’s bright colorways, various galleries of users upgrading from other models to their current device, and others already experimenting with the phones’ camera chops.

If you’re a new Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, or Pixel 10 Pro XL user, I want to know what you think of your new phone. Is it everything you imagined it would be, or perhaps better? Is there a feature you love or loathe or miss from a previous device? Do you think Google has finally nailed the mobile experience? Is this peak Android!? I want to hear any positive or negative anecdotes, and I’m sure your comments will help others decide if the Pixel 10 line is right for them.

If you haven’t yet purchased your device — perhaps you’ve been waiting for other users’ impressions — you can grab them using the buttons below. Of course, if you’ve ordered your device but haven’t yet received it, bookmark this article and let us know your thoughts when you’re ready!

Here are some more questions: Where did you purchase your Pixel 10? Which model did you buy, and what colorway did you choose?

What is the first thing that stood out about your particular phone?

If there’s one thing you’d change on your Pixel 10 model, what would it be?

What are your impressions of your phone’s cameras?

Are you happy with your new device, or do you have buyer’s regret? Be sure to vote in the polls below, too!

Did you buy a Pixel 10 phone? 553 votes Yes, the Pixel 10 4 % Yes, the Pixel 10 Pro 28 % Yes, the Pixel 10 Pro XL 25 % Yes, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold 2 % No, but I might get one 24 % No, I will not buy a Pixel 10 phone 18 %

What's your favorite Pixel 10 series color? 149 votes Indigo 27 % Moonstone 34 % Frost 3 % Jade 7 % Lemongrass 7 % Porcelain 6 % Obsidian 15 %

What do you think of the Pixel 10's chipset so far? 1183 votes It's looking good 27 % It seems okay 52 % It's looking bad 21 %

