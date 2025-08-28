Here's what the Daily Hub card will look like on your Discover feed (APK teardown)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel 10 currently lacks native access to Google’s new Daily Hub feature, requiring sideloading and a manually-created shortcut.

We’ve managed to activate the Daily Hub card in the Google Discover feed to give you an early look.

We’ve also spotted a yet-unreleased Gold Price card in Discover.

The Pixel 10 series has started reaching the hands of users, and most of them will be surprised to find that Daily Hub, one of the highlight features of the devices, is nowhere to be seen. There’s a stub APK on the phone, but at this moment, users will have to sideload Daily Hub and create a shortcut to launch it. Google says that Daily Hub should be accessible from the Discover feed (at some point), and if you’re wondering what that would look like, we now have a look at Daily Hub card as part of Google Discover.

We’re still waiting to use Daily Hub naturally on the Pixel 10 (i.e., without sideloading). Until that happens, we have managed to activate Daily Hub on the Discover feed on a Pixel 9 after sideloading the app, and here’s what it looks like:

Once Daily Hub goes live at this shortcut, users will have an easier time accessing it without creating a shortcut themselves. Clicking on the “Customize this space” option will let users disable the Daily Hub card in the same way as they can disable other cards.

Eagle-eyed readers will notice that a new Gold Price option is also visible in the screenshot above. This card option is new for Discover and has not yet been rolled out to users.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

