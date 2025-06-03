Forget the gimbal: Pixel 10 leak hints that you won't have to worry about shaky video

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google may have improved image stabilization for the Pixel 10.

A report compares the improvement to using a Pixel 10 on a DJI Osmo Mobile 6, but without the gimbal.

This improved image stabilization may appear across the series.

Lately, there has been a steady stream of leaks related to the Pixel 10, including an early prototype and new ringtones. Adding on to the dogpile, there’s some new information coming in on the flagship’s video capabilities. It sounds like Google has given the Pixel 10 quite an impressive upgrade.

A new report from Android Headlines claims that image stabilization has been “heavily improved” on the Pixel 10. It’s kind of difficult to quantify just how big of an improvement we’re talking about without an example. However, the outlet offers a comparison to help put the change into perspective.

Pixel phones already offer pretty decent image stabilization. But it appears Google has found a way to make the feature so good that it’s like “using a Pixel 10 on a DJI Osmo Mobile 6, but without that gimbal.”

According to the report, this won’t be something that’s exclusive to the Pro models. The entire Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, will have this improved image stabilization.

The Pixel 10 launch is still, at least, a couple of months away. Leaks and rumors are pointing to an August 13 launch date, which would be the same day that the Pixel 9 series was announced.

