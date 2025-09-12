Google Home notifications go missing on Pixel 10, but Google's working on a fix

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Many Pixel 10 users report they’re not receiving notifications from the Google Home app on their new phone.

Fixes like force-stopping the app or clearing its data work briefly before issues return, often after a reboot.

Google has acknowledged the issue and is currently working on a solution.

Reddit user GreyFoxSolid said they weren’t receiving Google Home notifications on their new Pixel 10 Pro XL. Several others also reported the same issue, with some users getting notifications on their Pixel Watch but not their phone.

One Redditor advised force-stopping the Google Home app, clearing its data, and logging back in, as that fixed the issue for them on the Pixel 10 Pro XL. However, the solution only worked momentarily, as they started missing notifications again after a while. Others reported the solution lasts until the next reboot.

Redditor dcdttu advises switching the device used for presence sensing to your new Pixel. This worked for some users, so it’s worth giving a shot too.

In a Reddit comment, Google confirmed that it is aware of the issue and is working on it.

Are you missing Google Home notifications on your Pixel 10? Did you try any troubleshooting steps? Did they work for you? Let us know in the comments below!

