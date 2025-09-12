Search results for

Google Home notifications go missing on Pixel 10, but Google's working on a fix

Basic troubleshooting steps help bring back notifications for a while, but they sadly stop working again.
2 hours ago

Google Home app stock photo 10
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Many Pixel 10 users report they’re not receiving notifications from the Google Home app on their new phone.
  • Fixes like force-stopping the app or clearing its data work briefly before issues return, often after a reboot.
  • Google has acknowledged the issue and is currently working on a solution.

Google has a fair few things in the pipeline for Google Home. Gemini is coming to Google Home in October, and a new Gemini-powered Nest speaker, new Nest doorbells, and Nest cameras are in the works. Google is even previewing controls for more smart devices in the Home web app. However, not all is well with the platform and Google’s latest phones, as Pixel 10 users have complained about missing Google Home notifications on their devices. Thankfully, Google has confirmed it’s working on a solution.

Reddit user GreyFoxSolid said they weren’t receiving Google Home notifications on their new Pixel 10 Pro XL. Several others also reported the same issue, with some users getting notifications on their Pixel Watch but not their phone.

One Redditor advised force-stopping the Google Home app, clearing its data, and logging back in, as that fixed the issue for them on the Pixel 10 Pro XL. However, the solution only worked momentarily, as they started missing notifications again after a while. Others reported the solution lasts until the next reboot.

Redditor dcdttu advises switching the device used for presence sensing to your new Pixel. This worked for some users, so it’s worth giving a shot too.

In a Reddit comment, Google confirmed that it is aware of the issue and is working on it.

Google Home missing notifications on Pixel 10 phones Google's response
Google Nest Community

