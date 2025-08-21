Google Maps, Find Hub on the Pixel 10 just gained satellite-based live location sharing powers

TL;DR With the launch of the Pixel 10 series, both Find Hub and Google Maps now support satellite-based live location sharing.

Pixel 10 users can send their live location even without cellular coverage, using Skylo’s satellite network.

Google Maps, Find Hub, and Messages will also support live location sharing on the Pixel 10 with T-Mobile’s T-Satellite. Soon, other devices on T-Satellite will also get this feature on the above apps.

As part of the Find Hub rebrand announced at Google I/O, Google also announced its plans to expand Find Hub to support satellite connectivity. Google didn’t share more details then, but we recently spotted more details about how Find Hub’s satellite location sharing would work. With the launch of the Pixel 10 series, Find Hub now officially supports satellite-based location sharing, and so does Google Maps.

Skylo has announced an extension of its partnership with Google, bringing several satellite connectivity features to its new hardware lineup. Amongst these, we get standalone satellite connectivity on the Pixel Watch 4 LTE. The Pixel 10 also has the usual satellite connectivity features, but it has also become the first phone to get satellite-based location sharing in Android 16.

Pixel 10 users can send their live location even without cellular coverage, using Skylo’s satellite network. Recipients will see a satellite icon on the shared location pin, indicating their off-grid status. Satellite-based location sharing can be done through Google Maps or Find Hub.

Skylo mentions that satellite-based location sharing will be available on the Pixel 9 series as well, which is good news. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

If you aren’t keen on getting a Pixel 9 or 10 for satellite connectivity, note that T-Mobile’s T-Satellite also supports location sharing and other features like text messaging. T-Mobile also notes that Google Maps, Find Hub, and Messages are now available for use with T-Satellite — on the Pixel 10 series, but expanding to more devices once T-Satellite becomes data-ready on October 1.

Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 Very promising battery specs • 6.3-inch display • Loaded with Google AI features MSRP: $799.00 Baseline excellence. The Google Pixel 10 is the 6.3-inch base model of the in-house Android phones from Google. With plenty of high-speed storage options, a good amount of RAM, and the all-new Tensor G5 processor, it should blow through your mobile computing tasks with ease. A triple camera system includes standalone ultrawide and telephoto lenses, and a 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $100.00 See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro Top-tier specs with small display • Satellite SOS • Powerful AI tools • Bright display MSRP: $999.00 More power in the smaller form-factor The Google Pixel 10 Pro marks a new trend. As the medium model in the Pixel 10 line, it offers top-tier specifications with the smaller 6.3-inch display. Diverging from previous Pixel series' trend of the medium phone being a large display with low-tier specs. We're excited for the Tensor G5 chipset, high-resolution display, UFS 4.0 storage options, big 16GB of RAM, and the AI-powered triple camera setup with 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $200.00 See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Biggest non-folding Pixel phone • Best specs and AI features MSRP: $1,199.00 Ultimate power from the Pixel 10 line The most powerful option from the Pixel 10 line is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. With a 6.8-inch display, Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, UFS 4.0 storage options, a powerful triple camera setup, and a battery in excess of 5,000mAh, you should be able to power through any task in your day. See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Top-tier specs • IP68 rating • 6.4-inch outer and 8-inch inner displays MSRP: $1,799.00 Thinner, more powerful, and a bigger display The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold combines a 6.4-inch front display with a folding 8-inch inner panel for two capable viewing experiences. With the Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, and lots of UFS 4.0 storage options, it matches the Pixel 10 Pro XL in terms of specifications and performance. The folding phone also offers a triple camera setup, plenty of powerful AI features, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 See price at Amazon

